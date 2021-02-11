HELSINKI — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has acquired AppGyver Oy, a pioneer in no-code development platforms that enable users with no coding skills to build applications for Web and mobile uses.

With the acquisition, SAP is better able to help customers and partners adapt their IT systems efficiently to their specific needs and optimize the usability of their applications. AppGyver’s solutions will become part of SAP Business Technology Platform. They will broaden SAP’s offering in the area of business process intelligence and be a complementary addition to SAP’s low-code offering provided by partner Mendix Tech BV, part of the Siemens AG.

“AppGyver helps us expand our no-code capabilities and establish a comprehensive offering in this area,” said Michael Weingartner, president, SAP Business Technology Platform Core, SAP. “Going forward, we can deliver a full range of simple and integrated application development tools that allow customers, partners and our own teams to enhance process automation and further improve the experience for users of SAP applications. By adding AppGyver’s solutions to our own no-code capabilities, we facilitate the creation of workflows, forms, robotic process automation and lightweight case management.”

The acquisition broadens SAP’s new offering, the RISE with SAP package, of which SAP Business Technology Platform and business process intelligence are key parts. The new offering helps companies perform holistic business transformations that make them resilient, agile and intelligent.

SAP and AppGyver agreed not to disclose the purchase price or other financial details of the transaction.

About AppGyver

AppGyver Oy develops and sells a no-code app development platform that creates applications for the Web and for mobile use. The company offers a powerful visual development environment that is extraordinarily user-friendly. It allows business users with no coding experience to build efficient applications that can be easily configured and that work seamlessly across all operating systems – without writing a single line of code. Founded in 2010, AppGyver is headquartered in Helsinki and has 18 employees. For more information, visit www.appgyver.com.

