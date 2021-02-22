For companies that strive to become integrated, intelligent enterprises, it has never been more important to have access to trusted, high-quality master data—whether it be to optimize operations, to better understand and service customers, or to speed up innovations to the market.

Companies are increasingly looking for modular applications that can be composed into integrated business processes across many applications. And, of course, there is also the trend to increasingly consume these applications in the cloud. To support these new realities, master data management (MDM) also needs to follow these trends. As a result, we are evolving SAP Master Data Governance in this direction.

We are happy to provide a new version: the cloud edition of the SAP Master Data Governance application. And today, we have launched a free trial to give you a sneak peek.

We expect that many companies will use the cloud edition in addition to—not as a replacement of—SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA in order to establish a federated approach to master data governance in their enterprises. Federated data governance is a new MDM paradigm and adaptive model that allows the enterprise to manage data exactly where it’s best understood to optimize MDM scope, benefits, and effort.

We are convinced that, for many companies, this new modular approach will provide faster time to value, better total cost of ownership, and a broader reach of enterprise-wide master data management initiatives.

Today, SAP Master Data Governance is typically used to centrally manage master data of a complete enterprise with just one single SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA. The new federated deployment option for SAP Master Data Governance works to provide an approach to extend the value proposition in areas of your company that may have been difficult to include in your program.

SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition, will help provide a non-disruptive path toward more agile and flexible master data governance that will fully leverage all investments that you have already made in SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA. And for companies that have not yet started their MDM journey, it will work to provide a quick start through an easy to consume software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution.

Markus Kuppe is vice president and chief product owner of SAP Master Data Governance at SAP.