WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced a new Brand Ambassador program partnership with Jan Frodeno, one of the world’s most renowned and successful triathletes.

The partnership makes SAP the official data and analytics provider for Frodeno via SAP Business Technology Platform, which now plays a key role in his triathlon training, performance and competition results.

“Many athletes use fitness trackers, wearables, sport watches and phones while training and in competition,” Frodeno said. “For me as a pro athlete, I have a strong desire to collect as much data as possible using the latest technologies. The challenge is not collecting the data but how to manage and derive value from it, allowing my team to make well-informed, performance-oriented decisions. In the end, much of the triathlon game is about efficiency and peak performance on race day. I genuinely believe there is no better specialist in data and analytics than SAP, and that SAP Business Technology Platform will uncover new perspectives and gains for my team.”

Triathletes are required to excel in three disciplines — swimming, biking and running — which adds complexity to competition training. This challenge holds true in business where organizations need to integrate and manage a wide variety of data sources, and then provide actionable insights for businesspeople to make better decisions. Frodeno and his team will leverage key components of SAP Business Technology Platform, including the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution, which was built utilizing the power of SAP HANA Cloud, SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Data Intelligence solutions to derive valuable, real-time insights from all data sources to improve business outcomes.

“I am very excited that Jan joins SAP as the latest Brand Ambassador,” SAP CTO and Executive Board Member Juergen Mueller said. “Just like Jan needs to perform exceptionally well in all three disciplines, companies need to effectively integrate, extend and manage data, so business users can successfully use it to make confident decisions. SAP Business Technology Platform is designed to manage the entire data value chain for intelligent enterprises.”

Having won Olympic Gold in Beijing in 2008 and three IRONMAN World Championship titles in Kona, Hawaii, Frodeno is considered one of the most successful triathletes in history. Moving beyond his unwavering dedication to the sport, Frodeno also is widely known for pushing boundaries with his entrepreneurial spirit and advocating for sustainability.

This partnership announcement comes just before the long-awaited start to the global triathlon season with Frodeno’s first competition at Challenge Miami from March 12-14, 2021.

