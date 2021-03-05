WALLDORF and BERLIN — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Signavio, a leader in the enterprise business process intelligence and process management space.
Signavio’s products become part of SAP’s business process intelligence portfolio and complement SAP’s holistic process transformation portfolio.
“With Signavio now an official part of our Business Process Intelligence unit, we can help companies quickly understand, improve, transform and manage their business processes at scale,” said Rouven Morato, general manager, Business Process Intelligence, SAP. “SAP now is a leading player in this market and our customers will benefit from a cutting-edge end-to-end business process transformation suite.”
Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.
For more information, press only:
Daniel Reinhardt, +49-6227-7-40201, daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CET
Geraldine Teboul, +49 151 54070110, geraldine.teboul@sap.com, CET
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP’s future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including SAP’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.