WALLDORF and BERLIN — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Signavio, a leader in the enterprise business process intelligence and process management space.

Signavio’s products become part of SAP’s business process intelligence portfolio and complement SAP’s holistic process transformation portfolio.

“With Signavio now an official part of our Business Process Intelligence unit, we can help companies quickly understand, improve, transform and manage their business processes at scale,” said Rouven Morato, general manager, Business Process Intelligence, SAP. “SAP now is a leading player in this market and our customers will benefit from a cutting-edge end-to-end business process transformation suite.”

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

For more information, press only:

Daniel Reinhardt, +49-6227-7-40201, daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CET

Geraldine Teboul, +49 151 54070110, geraldine.teboul@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com