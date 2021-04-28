The past years have radically altered the manner in which the business world learns. Companies are compelled to become ever more agile and transformative and consequently there will have to be far greater emphasis on enabling workforces.

Meanwhile, a disrupted operating landscape with fresh business challenges requires us to rethink how we train our people. Naturally it makes little sense to be attempting to solve today’s challenges with yesterday’s tools.

A new toolkit is needed.

Learning and Enablement Gets an Update

Transforming business always starts with people. Education has therefore taken on ever greater strategic importance in today’s fast-evolving and automated environment, where workers are called upon to undertake new tasks and exhibit different skill sets at a moment’s notice.

Learning can therefore no longer be considered a single event, but a continuous and ongoing process intrinsic to a modern way of daily life and work. As such, the manner in which training is delivered needs to be reexamined. Learning must be more accessible, easier to consume, and altogether more straightforward and efficient.

Latest Generation ERP Requires Novel Learning Approaches

The need for a new era of learning holds especially true when it comes to wiring your business up to Intelligent enterprise resource planning (ERP). Making the most out of a state-of-the-art, smart operating system necessitates pairing it with the requisite skilled personnel to run it. The Intelligent Enterprise requires smarter ways of learning.

Knowledge unlocks the power of SAP S/4HANA, as demonstrated by the latest independent research findings from IDC. We understand that better training delivers considerable benefits. It:

Speeds up deployment timeframes : 70 hours or more of initial administrator training reduces deployment time by 1.5 months.

: 70 hours or more of initial administrator training reduces deployment time by 1.5 months. Is a performance enhancer : When users are well trained on SAP S/4HANA, organizations typically attain 14-times greater improvement in their KPIs.

: When users are well trained on SAP S/4HANA, organizations typically attain 14-times greater improvement in their KPIs. Facilitates faster expansion and roll out : Not only are well trained organizations able to deploy SAP applications faster, but they also enjoy broader and faster deployments across the organization.

: Not only are well trained organizations able to deploy SAP applications faster, but they also enjoy broader and faster deployments across the organization. Increases customer satisfaction: Organizations are 104% more likely to be highly satisfied when users are well trained).

Companies like Porsche and Attune Value SAP S/4HANA and SAP Learning Hub

Organizations are increasingly aware of the growing relevance of continuous learning in the workplace and are noticing the interlinkages between overall business performance and smooth enablement.

MHP/ Porsche

“SAP Learning Hub is a main pillar of our learning strategy and it helps to ensure long-term and sustainable business success. A key outcome among others was the high adoption and certified expertise in SAP S/4HANA Cloud.”

Attune

“As an SAP partner, SAP Learning Hub has been a key part of our learning and development strategy. It helps us stay ahead of the game and deliver exceptional value to our customer. One hundred percent of consultants were upskilled on SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business, resulting in higher employee engagement and job satisfaction.”

SAP Augments Learning Offering for SAP S/4HANA to Reflect Emerging Trends

What’s new with SAP S/4HANA enablement? Content, scope, and style changes:

A brand-new user experience (UX) interface for SAP Learning Hub: Customers now enjoy easier access and more personalized learning pathways.

An expanded envelope for keeping up to date: The portfolio with stay current opportunities has been doubled and is now an integral part of SAP Learning Hub. On a quarterly basis, users can hone their skills with short video highlights, in-depth tutorials, hands-on practice in live training systems, and short 15-min assessments. It is complemented with expert-led live sessions and Q&A forums.

Innovative learning approaches: SAP Blended Learning Academy now incorporates the concept of moderated communities while providing enablement for SAP S/4HANA. The learning experience is tailored toward two use cases, for consultancy and integration respectively. It also offers a more guided learning approach.

Special focused training events, such as SAP S/4HANA transition days and SAP Skills Forum.

Hundreds of tutorials have been added, including getting started, implementation, and configuration, as well as task tutorials available both in SAP Learning Hub and via the in-app learning Web assistant.

Take a video walk-through of the updates.

Solving the Cloud Migration Skills Gap: Learning on RISE with SAP

One major skills gap for many businesses relates to journeying into the cloud. SAP has been quick off the mark to plug this gap with a plethora of new learning options as part of RISE with SAP. These include:

Live content updates with many expert-led live sessions for RISE with SAP and SAP S/4HANA Cloud lines of business as well as across topics such as extensibility and integration.

A dedicated RISE with SAP introduction e-learning course that clearly outlines the offering and components.

An SAP S/4HANA Cloud sandbox available to all subscribers of SAP Learning Hub at no additional cost.

Twenty SAP Learning Journey guides specific to public cloud offering SAP S/4HANA Cloud and a brand-new SAP Learning Journey to help SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, customers onboard easily and quickly: RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition Onboarding Fundamentals Learning Journey.

Over 40 lines of business SAP Learning Journeys specific to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, and learners who need to upskill or freshly start their journey to this deployment of choice.

Discover More

SAP is the natural learning and enablement partner for businesses that want to embrace the new world of continuous, flexible learning and those seeking to get the very most out of their Intelligent ERP.

Find out more about our courses and training tools: