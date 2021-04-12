Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored SAP America, which has been selected for the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021 list and additionally is one of the Best Big Companies to Work For in 2021.

This is SAP’s fifth consecutive year named to the prestigious list, this time coming in at #29 and earning a spot that means it is among the best companies to work for in the country.

SAP North America President DJ Paoni expressed his congratulations to U.S. colleagues, saying, “I don’t have to tell you that last year was like no other. It tested our resolve and it proved our resilience and determination to work through it — together. Our teams demonstrated this in the countless ways they handled whatever came their way this year. They kept the promise to have the backs of our customers, of their families, and of one another.”

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021 list honors the most heroic companies supporting their people and communities in the U.S. during a year deeply impacted by the pandemic. Great Place to Work surveyed more than half a million employees on issues including how trustworthy, caring, and fair the company is in times of crises; employees’ physical, emotional, and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact.

Based on analysis of survey responses from more than 39,000 current employees across the U.S., 94% said SAP is a great place to work, which is 35 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company. On April 9, SAP America was also named by Great Place to Work and Fortune to the Best Workplaces in Technology 2021 list for the fifth consecutive year.

SAP is extremely proud of the recognition received for its high commitment to employees and for the company’s unique culture. This reflects the company’s efforts and values, and could not be done without its people as well as the commitment of SAP to invest in its people.

To learn more about the results, please visit the rankings at greatplacetowork.com.