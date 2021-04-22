SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) launched two virtual accelerator programs, one focusing on human resources (HR) technology and the future of work, hosted by SAP.iO Foundry San Francisco, and the other focused on professional services and sponsored by SAP.iO Foundry New York.
The HR and future of work program is offered in conjunction with SAP SuccessFactors solutions, cloud leaders in human experience management. SAP will accelerate six early-stage startups focused on recruiting, talent and team management, diversity, equity and inclusion, and collaborative learning.
“Our customers recognize the need to embrace innovative, cloud-based technologies to advance how they engage their workforce,” said Jill Popelka, president of SAP SuccessFactors. “Our partner ecosystem, including the companies selected for the SAP.iO program, brings new and creative ways to help our customers address today’s most important workplace challenges, such as diversity, equity and inclusion, learning, well-being, and more.”
The future of work cohort includes Emplay, Gapsquare, Humanly, Immerse, Mentor Spaces, and The Mom Project. Learn more about the selected startups here.
The five startups in the professional services program offer innovative solutions for intelligent bidding and resource planning, guided business workflow and intelligent revenue. Deloitte, Ernst & Young, McKinsey & Company, NTT Data Business Solutions and SAP.iO selected the participants.
“Professional services firms are facing the challenge of innovating more quickly to maximize utilization rates, hire top talent and deliver outcome-based engagements,” said Jonathan Rhodes, global vice president and head of SAP Professional Services Business Unit. “Engaging with the selected startups helps to expand our industry cloud portfolio and allows our customers to achieve breakthrough, agile innovation.”
The professional services cohort includes Anthill, FortressIQ, Gappify, ProFinda, and Twenty5. Learn more about the selected startups here.
During the 12-week program, the selected startups will have access to curated mentorship from SAP executives, exposure to SAP technology and application programming interfaces (APIs), and opportunities to collaborate with SAP customers. The programs will conclude with demo days in July 2021.
Nine of the 11 startups are founded or led by underrepresented entrepreneurs and follow the SAP.iO No Boundaries initiative to accelerate more than 200 startups founded or led by women, people of color, LGBTQIA+ and others from underrepresented groups in tech by 2023.
To learn more about how SAP.iO is helping innovators start up and scale with SAP, please visit https://sap.io/.
