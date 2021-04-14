PARIS — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) launched an agribusiness-focused virtual startup accelerator program at SAP.iO Foundry Paris. The eight international startups have been selected by a jury of SAP experts, partners, customers and investment funds to join the program.

As France is one of the largest agricultural powers in the world, SAP.iO Foundry Paris was a natural location for the first accelerator program from SAP.iO entirely dedicated to this industry. The selected startups specialize in procurement, supply chain, production monitoring platforms and decision support tools.

“Digital technology and collaboration are key enablers to feed the rapidly growing world population in a sustainable way,” said Anja Strothkaemper, SAP vice president of Agribusiness and Commodity Management. “Working together with startups, we can combine our innovation power and serve the evolving needs of our agribusiness customers.”

The program addresses three key industry challenges:

Integrating data, artificial intelligence, analytics and decision-making into agribusiness

Combining compliance and traceability throughout production and processing

Ensuring agriculture is more responsible and environmentally sensitive

Over the next 10 weeks, the startups will have access to curated mentorship from SAP executives, exposure to SAP technology and application programming interfaces (APIs), and opportunities to collaborate with SAP customers around the world.

The following startups are participating in the SAP.iO Foundry Paris program:

Agrora enables processors and traders of agricultural commodities to save time on procurement and distribution processes.

Clarifruit offers an automated quality control platform for fast, objective and consistent fresh fruit and vegetable quality control.

Connecting Food uses blockchain technology and smart modules to provide transparency, traceability and digital auditing of food products.

GrainChain Inc. combines blockchain and Internet of Things–driven technologies to verify and auto-execute smart contracts, creating fully automated and digitalized workflows at every stage.

HeavyConnect develops easy-to-use mobile software that digitalizes paper-based compliance workflows in farming and processing.

Milk Moovement connects all players in the dairy supply chain, improving visibility and generating valuable insights across the raw milk supply chain.

ProcSea digitalizes seafood trading by connecting all partners on one digital platform for optimized and secured purchasing and sales processes.

Sencrop designs and sells connected weather forecast solutions farmers use to measure humidity, temperature, wind speed and rainfall.

