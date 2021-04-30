SAP is excited to invite participants to Litmos LIVE, a global, corporate learning summit being held May 5. The gathering will bring together industry-leading analysts, thought leaders, and practitioners to discuss learning and development’s most pressing issues, top trends, and future outlook.

This 100% virtual event is packed into a single day, with five tracks and 25 sessions. Attendees have the opportunity to pick and choose among live sessions as well as come back to those that have been recorded.

On another exciting front, the SAP Litmos team has worked with with colleagues at SAP SuccessFactors and Qualtrics for an insightful keynote on employee experience and diversity and inclusion, and have packed the program with many other timely talks by learning thought-leaders from Brandon Hall Group, Fosway Group, and Talented Learning.

To provide a few other quick highlights from the agenda, attendees can join our head of Customer Experience for an open-forum Ask Me Anything session in the SAP Litmos product training track and spend time with senior instructional designers for training on the most popular features, such as interface customization and in-solution content creation.

We’ve assembled a featured features track for sessions on content and authoring, integrations, and a glimpse into the SAP Litmos road map, and are humbled to include some fantastic customer and partner speakers who will tell their success stories. We’re still adding sessions and speakers to the agenda, so check back for the latest schedule as the event nears. Register now to stay in the loop and receive reminders and other important communications.

Jennifer Kling is vice president of Marketing for SAP Litmos at SAP.