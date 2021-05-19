WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the launch of SAP Learning Hub, edition for SAP Next-Gen a free educational offering designed for students and lecturers.

Starting in May 2021, eligible students at member institutions of the SAP University Alliances community will have free access to critical learning content and resources to develop their SAP software skills and prepare for certification. As students embark on a career in the SAP ecosystem, this new, affordable offering will provide students the same knowledge and opportunities as those provided to SAP professionals.

“This new, free offering for the next generation of talent will provide them with knowledge and opportunities they need to gain digital skills that are in high demand in today’s job market,” said Karina Montilla Edmonds, senior vice president and global head, SAP Academy program and SAP University Alliances program, SAP.

The new SAP Learning Hub, edition for SAP Next-Gen includes free access to:

Eighteen different SAP Learning Journeys for key SAP solutions for students

All related learning content and SAP Learning Rooms required to study for selected certifications

A student-specific SAP Learning Room for community collaboration

Students and lecturers at more than 30 institutions participating in the SAP University Alliance initiative worldwide have already registered for the free offering. Additionally, eligible students have access to certification opportunities, including a SAP Global Certification online exam attempt for students at an attractive price.

SAP Learning Hub, edition for SAP Next-Gen is a new addition to the SAP Learning Hub program and complements the offerings already available for students. To keep up with the fast pace of innovation, SAP continually evolves its learning content and offerings to be forward-looking and to meet the needs of students preparing to enter the SAP ecosystem.

To register and for more information on SAP Learning Hub, edition for SAP Next-Gen, visit SAP Learning Hub.

