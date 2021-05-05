SINGAPORE — SAP.iO Foundry Singapore, one of SAP SE’s (NYSE: SAP) global B2B accelerators, launched a new program focused on the energy and natural resources industries in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Six startups in the areas of predictive analytics, industrial assets management, workers’ safety and wellness have been selected to join the program.

“SAP is committed to helping our customers transform and grow,” said Damien Bueno, SAP ANZ president and managing director. “Partnering with some of Asia’s most innovative startups pioneering advancements across the energy and natural resources sectors enables us to do exactly that. This program will help our customers accelerate innovation by tapping into the expertise of cutting-edge startups from across the region, including two Aussie success stories: Streamwise and MOVUS.”

The equity-free program is designed to accelerate innovation and drive new business models for SAP’s customers. During the 13-week virtual program, the startups will have access to curated mentorship, exposure to SAP technology and application programming interfaces (APIs), and collaboration opportunities with SAP customers.

The energy and natural resources cohort includes the following startups:

MOVUS offers an easily deployable sensor that monitors ambient conditions including vibration, noise and temperature, and then processes them using machine learning before providing updates on real-time equipment status to minimize unplanned downtime.

Guardhat offers wearable technology and a proprietary platform to help companies monitor and respond to worker safety and productivity challenges.

NavVis enables service providers and enterprises to capture and share the built environment as photorealistic digital twins to improve operational decisions.

Streamwise D.I. delivers data-enhanced automation and decision intelligence that allows mining companies to process real-time information from settling ponds, tailing dams, water management and environmental monitoring processes.

HACARUS provides highly accurate AI tools from small data sets to develop explainable solutions used in the medical and manufacturing fields, for better, faster and more-reliable decisions based on AI-driven insights.

Timeshifter tackles the underlying problem of circadian and sleep disruption by translating the latest in sleep and circadian neuroscience into an app for shift workers to optimize their sleep, alertness, health and quality of life.

