Founded as a small family business in 1861, GRIMME has grown to become a leader in the agricultural technology sector with its potato, beet, and vegetable harvesting technology. While the company today serves 120 countries and employs 2,700 people at 26 locations worldwide, it is still managed by the Grimme family. With the aim of maintaining its position as one of the most attractive employers in the Oldenburg Münsterland region of Germany, the company will continue to be managed by the fifth generation of the Grimme family.

GRIMME realized that its existing HR processes could not be implemented efficiently. Many of its workflows were still based on spreadsheets, emails, and text documents, which made it difficult to harmonize and create a consistent, overarching HR experience. This not only created a suboptimal workplace experience for employees – it also hindered productivity.

Seeking to modernize its approach to HR, GRIMME looked for a comprehensive solution that would support the entire employee lifecycle and provide a unified user experience, with all HR data managed in a single place. The company was impressed by SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite and, in particular, by SAP Work Zone for HR.

“SAP Work Zone for HR made the difference,” said Walter Wolf, head of Human Resources at GRIMME Landmaschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG. “Of all the solutions we evaluated, SAP Work Zone for HR was the only one that could integrate both SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite and third-party applications such as Microsoft SharePoint and Teams into a single digital workplace with a unified user experience. And as a bonus, it also gives our employees a collaboration platform and knowledge base.”

With the SAP solutions in place, GRIMME will be able to rationalize, consolidate, and digitalize its HR workflows, providing a better user experience both for the HR team and for employees throughout the company. In addition to automating processes, strengthening data governance, and facilitating compliance with data protection regulations, the solutions will help GRIMME become an even more attractive employer both in Damme and beyond.

“The SAP solutions are scalable and include multi-language support, helping us ‘think as one unit’ even as we operate internationally,” adds Wolf. “By helping our people work together with our HR team more efficiently, they will not only improve the employee experience – they will also free up time and create space for more innovation in our HR processes.”

Fabian Flach is head of SAP SuccessFactors for Middle and Eastern Europe at SAP.