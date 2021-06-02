Business process intelligence (BPI) represents the process layer within the SAP portfolio, combining the strengths of process insights and improvement solutions from SAP and process transformation technology gained through the recent acquisition of Signavio.

SAP has native knowledge of its underlying applications and can easily map solution capabilities onto customers’ existing process challenges, in order to help them get the most out of the applications. Solutions from Signavio add process modeling, mining, and management software to the mix. Along with the vast process data to which SAP solutions already have access, the result is a comprehensive offering to transform business processes.

Showcasing SAP Process Insights

The next solution in the BPI portfolio is SAP Process Insights, planned to reach general availability in the third quarter of 2021. With this technology, enterprises can make the shift from transformation based on instinct or “gut feeling” to data-based process improvement. SAP Process Insights enables organizations to generate dynamic, real-time reports that assess the speed and efficiency of existing business processes.

Armed with this knowledge, businesses can then more quickly compare and contrast the performance of their own processes against a vault of over 300 different key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from the aggregated data of thousands of SAP customers around the world.

SAP Process Insights can help businesses identify bottlenecks and, thanks to integration with SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation and automated bot building, introduce recommended improvements with corrective actions, then align operations through automated monitoring capabilities. This supports both rapid cost and time savings, as well as longer term benefits in efficiency and process optimization.

Automated and advanced process data visualization builds a real-time picture of how a business really works. Coupled with live monitoring of process performance, organizations can increase operational transparency to break silos and meet consumer demands faster than ever.

The solution more quickly provides transparency about additional sources of value within the SAP ERP application or SAP S/4HANA, maximizing returns across business areas. Companies can boost continuous improvement initiatives with enhanced performance views and process drill downs, for a clearer understanding of business processes.

SAP Process Insights is positioned to help organizations make the right decisions across their business areas, including asset management, manufacturing, and logistics. This way, companies gain new levels of improvement in lockstep with enhanced business resilience, resulting in stability, business continuity, and lasting improvements to customer experience.

But don’t take our word for it. SAP is offering organizations worldwide the chance to experience this and other BPI solutions – for free.

New Kick-Starter Offering

A new promotional offering gives up to 300 organizations six months of free access to business process intelligence solutions to enable them to decide whether this technology provides the expected value and return on investment (ROI). In addition, SAP is providing free service days to help kick-start implementation and help organizations get the most out of the solutions on offer.

This enterprise-grade program is designed to showcase the immediate value of end-to-end transformation by evaluating the status quo of process performance and ways to maximize business gains. Combining automated process data extraction, in-depth analysis, and data-driven process improvement recommendations can deliver significant value to a business.

This offer is a strong signal to SAP customers that we are committed to supporting businesses around the world in achieving their maximum potential through ongoing, end-to-end business transformation. Organizations wishing to participate in this program can apply here or contact their account executive to learn more.

Strategic Partnerships

We are also pleased to announce partnerships that can provide high value to customers and help them achieve true process transformation with BPI solutions from SAP. EY, Deloitte, and Infosys are the initial ecosystem partners that have made a strategic decision to put BPI at the center of their process transformation practices.

These partnerships will combine the insights delivered through BPI process capabilities with the consultancies’ implementation expertise and market-leading tools and methodologies. This combination of insights, as well as implementation and process management practices, will provide organizations with holistic support to build the process foundation required to support the innovative edge of intelligent enterprises.

In addition, as a result of these partnerships, organizations that are working with Deloitte, EY, or Infosys to migrate their enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to SAP S/4HANA will benefit from a quicker time to value.

The partnership includes the SAP Process Insights solution, as well as the process analytics, design, and optimization capabilities of Signavio, which SAP acquired in March 2021.

Susan Rafizadeh is senior director of Global Marketing for Business Process Intelligence at SAP.