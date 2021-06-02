If I were to choose a single word for today’s must-have, it’s “flexibility.” Every business needs to react quickly to opportunities and competitive challenges, adapt to a changing economic environment, respond to employees’ needs – all that and more. And every business needs to recognize that the service economy, where people expect to pay for services as they consume them, is permeating the marketplace universally.

Flexibility is also the ideal term for SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). SAP BTP is designed to help rapidly build, manage, and deploy bespoke applications; connect data and business processes; and extend applications and business processes for competitive advantage. And all of this is done on a single unified platform to reduce total cost of ownership.

Flexibility is at the heart of our new model, Pay-As-You-Go for SAP BTP, now available on SAP Store or through your account executive. Pay-As-You-Go is a new commercial option that lets you get started quickly with SAP BTP services and tools, paying only for those you need when you need them. No upfront budget outlay, financial commitment, or minimum usage is required, significantly reducing barriers to entry. It is SAP’s answer to delivering on those customer expectations for consumption-based services and lower risk.

Our experience suggests that our customers typically go on a journey, starting small and growing usage over time. Pay-as-You-Go is well suited to the early stages of that journey. You can do proofs-of-concept and pilots before scaling up. Begin with one or two use cases and test them, all in a productive environment, then extend to more use cases according to business needs.

And this approach is ideal if you are not exactly certain about what you need but want to try other SAP BTP services without an upfront commitment – or if you have a single-service subscription, whether cloud or on premise. With Pay-as-You-Go, you can get access to all the services of SAP BTP covered by the Cloud Platform Enterprise Agreement (CPEA) within a single SKU, enabling you to build simple cloud-based apps to more sophisticated enterprise solutions. In short, Pay-as-You-Go gives you the flexibility and scalability to innovate and respond quickly to change.

Pay-As-You-Go is available globally (excluding mainland China) via SAP data centers and hyperscalers. At any time, and particularly once your usage of SAP BTP services is predictable, you can choose to make an upfront financial commitment and transition to a CPEA to get more attractive financial terms.

Access Pay-As-You-Go for SAP BTP on SAP Store or via your SAP account executive.

Sheila Zelinger is global vice president, GTM, Platform & Technology Business Unit, SAP.