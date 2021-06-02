As digital transformation has become mission-critical to most businesses, more companies are choosing to run enterprise computing in the cloud. While many small and midsize enterprises have already taken this step, it’s a journey for large enterprises running multiple enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and a wide range of additional enterprise applications.

RISE with SAP is our approach to pave your way to run as an intelligent enterprise with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, connectivity to SAP Business Network, and a selection of industry cloud solutions for your core business. The benefits you can expect include significantly lower total cost of ownership (TCO), more innovation for your business, more speed and agility, and seamless collaboration with suppliers, customers, and service providers.

To motivate, accelerate, and simplify the transition to the intelligent suite and SAP Business Network, we have introduced RISE with SAP, to deliver business transformation as a service. We also understand that your focus is always directed to your core business, which is defined by the industry – or industries – you operate in. After all, that’s where you compete for market share, win and retain customers, and develop new business opportunities and business models.

You can’t sit still in a world that is rapidly changing all around you; you must optimize what you’re doing today and do something different to be successful in the future. That’s where our industry value advisors come in to develop a joint vision of your future and guide you on your transformation journey to achieve the maximum business outcome using our “vision-to-value” method. This method is supported by a tool set with industry best practices, benchmarking, and value management tools. Our business process intelligence tools offer the insights and a common language to design your core business processes of the future.

In the first phase, we design the journey to SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Business Network in order to optimize operations for lower TCO. In a second phase, we take a look how you want to transform to create new business outcomes. SAP’s industry cloud is the open innovation space for SAP, our partners, and customers to create and adopt industry best – and next – practices, supported by cloud applications that use the intelligent technologies of SAP Business Technology Platform.

Today I’m happy to launch our industry packages that will allow you to extend your RISE with SAP offering, bringing together the industry solutions and services needed for true business transformation.

RISE with SAP for your industry comes with flexible offerings to address your specific business needs: cloud applications supporting best practices, business process intelligence to analyze and optimize your business processes, and services to design and execute your transformation program. The packages are already available for five initial industries:

Find out more in the RISE with SAP area of sap.com.

Join us on June 7 for the Industries Track at SAPPHIRE NOW, where you will hear from leaders on their digital transformation as well as how to navigate through disruption, optimize and transform your businesses, and drive future success. Registration is free, and featured industries will include automotive, banking, consumer products, high tech, IM&C, insurance, healthcare, oil, gas and energy, professional services, public sector, and retail.

Peter Maier is president of Industries and Customer Advisory at SAP SE.