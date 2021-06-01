For wholesale distributors, the past year has shown that, more than ever, the right time to digitally transform the business is now. The disruption we experienced in 2020 has shown how interdependent the supply chain can be.

Companies have known for some time that new business models and new processes are needed to stay competitive. They have been extending their business growing revenue with value-added services, a wider range of products, and automation of manual tasks. But distributors also need new ways to ensure their supply chain is resilient, reduce cost and risk, and manage their business with intelligence, agility, and speed.

This year’s SAPPHIRE NOW offers the opportunity to learn from industry leaders that have leveraged their digital investment to protect the business and set the stage for future success. Hear how forward-thinking distributors have integrated processes to optimize performance, applied industry best practices, and built interconnected networks for speed and resilience.

The event will host eight content tracks dedicated to industry and line-of-business topics. In addition, there will be regional tracks that will include live broadcasts, breakouts, and customer round tables.

Wholesale Distribution at SAPPHIRE NOW: Can’t-Miss Sessions

In the session catalog, look for these industry sessions:

Gordon Food Service : Realize the Imperative for a Modern Business Platform

: Realize the Imperative for a Modern Business Platform Streamline the Lead-to-Cash Process with Insight from Gordon Food Service

Discover How Novolex Transformed Its Business to Support Growth

Transformed Its Business to Support Growth PROMESA : Learn About Tailored IT Solutions That Help Your Midsize Company Grow

: Learn About Tailored IT Solutions That Help Your Midsize Company Grow Zuellig Pharma: Transforming Healthcare with Best in Class Technology

Global Keynote: Hear from AmerisourceBergen

Tune in on June 2 for the SAPPHIRE NOW global keynote, where SAP CEO Christian Klein will deliver exciting strategy updates and discuss their impact with other special guests. One story you’ll hear is from wholesale distributor AmerisourceBergen, a leader in the pharmaceutical distribution sector.

