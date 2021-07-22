WALLDORF — Emarsys, an SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) company, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2021 “Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines”* for the SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement platform.

“It is vital that brands learn from the data-driven, digital-first approach they took in 2020 and incorporate these learnings into all elements of their omnichannel marketing,” said Sara Richter, Emarsys CMO. “With 91% of consumers saying they are more likely to buy from brands that provide relevant offers and recommendations, personalization is an essential part of this approach. We believe that this report, and our Leader placement within it, validates our vision for personalized, customer-centric commerce and that we offer the right technologies to help brands connect the dots and produce a true 1:1 customer experience.”

According to Gartner, “Personalization remains a priority for digital marketing leaders. Relevant and timely messaging is key to educating customers, minimizing friction and building confidence in brand interactions. The report recognizes SAP for its industry-specific templates to ease user adoption as well as measurement and reporting and service and support.”

“We believe our position as a Leader in this report validates the overall features of the SAP Customer Experience portfolio,” said Sameer Patel, chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP Customer Experience. “With the integration of Emarsys, SAP Customer Experience powers a foundation of omnichannel personalized engagement, meeting customers where and when they choose to engage, on their preferred channels and on their terms.”

Acquired by SAP in 2020, Emarsys empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with an omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies, the platform enables brands to accelerate time to value, deliver superior one-on-one experiences and produce measurable results fast. The customer engagement platform is part of the larger SAP Customer Experience portfolio, which also includes the SAP Marketing Cloud, SAP Commerce Cloud, SAP Sales Cloud, SAP Service Cloud and SAP Customer Data Cloud solutions.

To learn more, download a complimentary copy of the report, including Gartner’s in-depth analysis of the personalization engines landscape.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contacts:

Susan Miller, SAP, +1 (610) 661-9225, susan.miller@sap.com, ET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Ben Musgrove, Wildfire, +44208408800, emarsys@wildfirepr.com, UTC

*Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines,” Jason McNellis, Claire Tassin, Jennifer Polk, July 19, 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.