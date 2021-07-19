WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Multimodel Data Platforms, Q3 2021.”

Forrester Research Inc., a leading global research and advisory firm, researched, analyzed and scored 15 vendors and named SAP a Leader. The report analyzed SAP HANA and noted its “outstanding support for transactions, queries, analytics, and search across hybrid and multi-cloud environments….” The 26 scoring criteria employed by Forrester Research covered three categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. SAP scored five out of five in 17 of the 26 evaluation criteria.

The report states that SAP “leverages a mature in-memory platform to support any multimodel workload” and “has a solid vision that focuses on the distributed SAP HANA multimodel data platform for unified data and analytics for any cloud, supporting all data and all workloads and leveraging advanced AI/ML and self-service capabilities.”

The Forrester report points out that “reference customers spoke highly about the performance, versatility, all-in-one integrated development environment, and platform flexibility.” The report vendor profile concludes that “SAP is a good fit for applications that need high-performance, low-latency access to multimodel data to support various workloads.”

“As businesses continue evolving and adapting to market conditions, they are benefiting from SAP HANA by harnessing its multimodel data types within a single database platform, helping guide their future to more predictable outcomes,” said SAP HANA Database & Analytics President Irfan Khan. “We believe Forrester’s recognition of SAP as a Leader in this evaluation is testament to our robust data solutions and the benefit we bring to our customers.”

An integral part of SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP HANA allows businesses to leverage SAP’s single, unified multimodel database that stores, processes and analyzes geospatial, graph, JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) documents and more data types into one solution. Customers can access real-time advanced analytics and gain situational awareness by analyzing data in context, so they have the opportunity to respond to critical situations faster.

Learn more about smart multimodel processing in SAP HANA and SAP HANA. To learn more about SAP’s ranking, read the full report here.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contacts:

Scott Malinowski, +1 (617) 538-6297, scott.malinowski@sap.com ET

Julia Fargel, +1 (650) 276-8964, julia.fargel@sap.com, PT

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com