WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), a world leader in business enterprise software, has joined the Open Manufacturing Platform (OMP) initiative.

The OMP brings together business leaders and technologists from manufacturing companies, technology-solution providers and systems integrators to drive innovation across the manufacturing community and value chain. With this collaboration, SAP seeks to help drive innovation along the digital supply chain using open standards and open source.

Open Standards for Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity

The future of supply chain management is networked, sustainable and agile. As a result, production must become more modular, flexible and transparent. Shop floor machines and manufacturing systems from multiple suppliers must therefore work in perfect synchronization. Traditional assembly lines migrate to assembly networks that cross organizational boundaries. A major goal of the SAP-supported Plattform Industrie 4.0 initiative is to bring manufacturing closer to the customer. Together SAP and the OMP will tackle this challenge by:

Creating solutions based on open standards that overcome the complexity of proprietary systems and vendor lock-in

Safely connecting operational technology to the cloud to enable better data-backed decisions and predictions

Contributing to solutions and standards that drive automation and autonomy into production and logistics systems

Resilient and Sustainable Manufacturing with Plattform Industrie 4.0

“SAP wants to accelerate supply chain innovations at scale through the power of open collaboration,” said Nils Herzberg, SVP and global head of Strategic Partnerships for Digital Supply Chain and Industry 4.0 at SAP. “Not only do we live in the century of shared economies, but we also live in the time of collaborative development. The focus for the future will be stronger, more resilient supply chains coupled with agile production facilities. SAP has the supply chain applications to achieve this. As a member of the OMP, we will work with our customers and partners to create access to these future oriented applications.“

“With SAP joining the OMP, we gain even more industry perspective for our work,” said Christoph Berlin, Partner Group Program Manager for Azure Industrial IoT & Manufacturing at Microsoft. “The goal of the consortium is to bring together technology and applications to enable the next frontier of business value in manufacturing. This requires all levels of the stack to embrace open principles, open source and open standards. We also welcome the extensive knowledge that SAP brings to the table from a supply chain and manufacturing reference architectures perspective. This will further strengthen OMP’s technology partnerships and collaboration across the manufacturing ecosystem.”

This collaboration will allow for the design of agile manufacturing processes, specification of cloud architecture and development of tools for the future guided by the principles of sustainability, smart energy and green supply chain management. SAP will actively participate in all working groups, including Manufacturing Reference Architecture, IoT Connectivity, Semantic Data Structuring and ATS Core Services.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contacts:

Angela Feher, +1 (347) 882-1689, angela.feher@sap.com, ET

Kathrin Eiermann, +49 151 53858768, simone.kathrin.eiermann@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com