WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), a world leader in business enterprise software, has joined the Open Manufacturing Platform (OMP) initiative.
The OMP brings together business leaders and technologists from manufacturing companies, technology-solution providers and systems integrators to drive innovation across the manufacturing community and value chain. With this collaboration, SAP seeks to help drive innovation along the digital supply chain using open standards and open source.
Open Standards for Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity
The future of supply chain management is networked, sustainable and agile. As a result, production must become more modular, flexible and transparent. Shop floor machines and manufacturing systems from multiple suppliers must therefore work in perfect synchronization. Traditional assembly lines migrate to assembly networks that cross organizational boundaries. A major goal of the SAP-supported Plattform Industrie 4.0 initiative is to bring manufacturing closer to the customer. Together SAP and the OMP will tackle this challenge by:
- Creating solutions based on open standards that overcome the complexity of proprietary systems and vendor lock-in
- Safely connecting operational technology to the cloud to enable better data-backed decisions and predictions
- Contributing to solutions and standards that drive automation and autonomy into production and logistics systems
Resilient and Sustainable Manufacturing with Plattform Industrie 4.0
“SAP wants to accelerate supply chain innovations at scale through the power of open collaboration,” said Nils Herzberg, SVP and global head of Strategic Partnerships for Digital Supply Chain and Industry 4.0 at SAP. “Not only do we live in the century of shared economies, but we also live in the time of collaborative development. The focus for the future will be stronger, more resilient supply chains coupled with agile production facilities. SAP has the supply chain applications to achieve this. As a member of the OMP, we will work with our customers and partners to create access to these future oriented applications.“
“With SAP joining the OMP, we gain even more industry perspective for our work,” said Christoph Berlin, Partner Group Program Manager for Azure Industrial IoT & Manufacturing at Microsoft. “The goal of the consortium is to bring together technology and applications to enable the next frontier of business value in manufacturing. This requires all levels of the stack to embrace open principles, open source and open standards. We also welcome the extensive knowledge that SAP brings to the table from a supply chain and manufacturing reference architectures perspective. This will further strengthen OMP’s technology partnerships and collaboration across the manufacturing ecosystem.”
This collaboration will allow for the design of agile manufacturing processes, specification of cloud architecture and development of tools for the future guided by the principles of sustainability, smart energy and green supply chain management. SAP will actively participate in all working groups, including Manufacturing Reference Architecture, IoT Connectivity, Semantic Data Structuring and ATS Core Services.
Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.
Media Contacts:
Angela Feher, +1 (347) 882-1689, angela.feher@sap.com, ET
Kathrin Eiermann, +49 151 53858768, simone.kathrin.eiermann@sap.com, CET
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP’s future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including SAP’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.