WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today said that it is partnering with the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) to integrate statistics into live streams available to broadcasters and fans during the summer finals.

These never-before-available insights will enable broadcasters to provide in-depth analysis to enhance the fan experience.

Each live broadcast will provide innovative insights for fans and commentators, allowing them to make sense of the pros’ decisions throughout each phase of the match. By comparing structured historical game data stored in SAP HANA Cloud against live data using real-time data processing, player actions are put in context for players and fans.

“There is no doubt SAP has carried over its vast knowledge and experience in enterprise application software into our world of e-sports,” LEC Senior Manager Zeynep Gencaga said. “SAP’s engineers have worked tirelessly with our team to help simplify the visualization of statistics to further nourish our LEC storylines, giving an extra edge to every little bit of data for our fans.”

Since 2018, SAP has been innovating to bring more industry expertise to the LEC Tournament.

Broadcasters and fans alike will see three analytical visualizations, providing analysis of games as they happen. With the enriched stats, broadcasters get valuable insights for better storytelling and engagement with their audience. Fans can expect to see stats around key game elements such as the use of items, time to complete an objective, and overall player performance records.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contacts:

Reid Strohmeier, +1 (646) 280-9290, reid.strohmeier@sap.com, ET

Lisa Buehn, +49 15167834297, lisa.buehn@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com