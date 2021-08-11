WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it is ranked the No. 1 supply chain management software vendor by market share in revenue worldwide in the Gartner® “Market Share Analysis: Supply Chain Management Software, Worldwide, 2020” report.

Vendors were analyzed across procurement, supply chain execution and supply chain planning and, for the second year in a row, SAP ranked No. 1 across all three categories.

In addition, SAP was also recognized as a Leader in both the “2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems” report and the “2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems” report. These recognitions illustrate SAP’s continued influence on the future of resilient digital supply chains.

“In our opinion, this trio of recognitions from Gartner reflects our commitment to improving outcomes for our customers,” said Franz Hero, head of SAP Digital Supply Chain Development. “We’ve worked to ensure they are empowered to rapidly respond to changing market conditions, and that invested commitment is being recognized.”

The SAP Extended Warehouse Management application helps customers manage high-volume warehouse operations and integrate complex supply chain logistics within their warehouse and distribution processes to deliver visibility and control.

The SAP Transportation Management application supports customers across all major industries, with a focus on consumer products, agriculture, mining, construction, chemical and retail. The application helps customers dramatically reduce transportation complexity by integrating fleet and logistics management throughout their network.

