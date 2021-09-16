WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Anthony Coletta will take on the position of chief investor relations officer, effective October 1, 2021.

He will succeed Stefan Gruber, who has decided to take some time off from work and then pursue a new opportunity outside SAP.

“I am very pleased that Anthony Coletta will take on the key role of chief investor relations officer. Anthony has a profound understanding of our cloud transformation and all aspects of our performance and steering models. His career to date has equipped him with the ideal prerequisites to succeed in this position, in particular his role as the CFO of North America, one of our most advanced cloud

markets,” said Luka Mucic, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and CFO. “Our thanks go to Stefan Gruber, who has successfully led the Investor Relations team since 2003 and has played a decisive role in shaping the financial market’s view of SAP. He leaves behind a strong foundation upon which his successor can build. It has been a great pleasure to work alongside Stefan over the years and I wish him nothing but success in his new chapter.”

Coletta joined SAP in 2006 and currently serves as CFO of North America. At SAP, he previously held several CFO roles in the Americas region and was chief controlling officer (CCO) of Global Sales, Global Customer Operations. Before his SAP career, Coletta held various leadership positions in finance and strategy, including at Siemens and ThyssenKrupp. He holds master’s degrees in economics and applied foreign languages from Sorbonne University in Paris, and has extensive international professional experience, including in Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. In his new role, Coletta will continue to be based in the U.S.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contacts:

Joellen Perry, +1 (626) 265-0370, joellen.perry@sap.com, PT

Marcus Winkler, +49 6227 767 497, marcus.winkler@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com