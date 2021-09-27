Many companies are currently in the middle of their digital transformation. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this process dramatically. Not only were existing regulatory requirements being updated at a quicker pace, a large number of new COVID-19-specific requirements were introduced. In addition, the rapid switch to remote work brought a greater demand for digitalized processes and an increase in the number of technologies available. Although this new normal can be challenging, it has also offered the opportunity to rethink existing processes and examine new business opportunities.

As companies continue their transformation to the Intelligent Enterprise, applying advanced technologies and best practices as part of integrated business processes, they can drive adoption and create business value by providing the skills needed to use these business processes and technologies effectively. This, in turn, can help accelerate digital transformation by helping employees work productively with these processes and technologies, under a new set of circumstances, sooner.

Applying advanced technologies is only one aspect of digitalization. When a business implements or updates a software solution, it also needs to adapt its business processes to go along with it. As the pace of digitalization increases, it will also increase the pace at which new business processes and introduced and existing processes are updated.

Business processes can vary depending on where a company is located. Multinational companies operating in several locations around the globe are faced with a diverse set of processes and procedures depending on local regulations. Every time there is an update from a governmental institution, processes need to be updated to stay compliant. And each time the processes are updated, employees need to adapt to them and adopt them to use them effectively.

So, how can businesses at all stages in their digital transformation drive adoption and achieve critical business outcomes? How can adoption help businesses realize value from their investment decisions?

One way is to implement software solutions that have built-in support for compliance with governmental regulations in all locations where a business operates. Businesses can use software to automate processes, which can lead to efficiencies. These real-time, essential software solutions in localized versions and in local languages can offer peace of mind and contribute to an organization’s resiliency, performance, and sustainability.

Additionally, providing enablement for users and employees across a wide variety of channels and as part of SAP solutions, facilitated by digital adoption platforms such as SAP Enable Now, businesses can provide their employees with the most up-to-date software, technology, and process documentation when and where they need it – right in the flow of their work and in the language of their choice.

During the COVID-19 pandemic especially, SAP customers and partners were able to use SAP Enable Now to support their digital transformations by enabling their users to embrace and apply the latest technologies. For example, a professional services company rolled out SAP Enable Now during COVID-19 to help empower and cultivate a local workforce that was quickly able to adopt new technologies.

SAP has a long history of helping companies digitally transform, even in today’s extremely challenging environment, and remains committed to helping companies achieve the most impactful business outcomes with flexible and integrated services and solutions.

A digital transformation to an intelligent enterprise can help a business prepare to meet and overcome the challenges of today and tomorrow. By focusing on adoption throughout the digital transformation, a business can make the Intelligent Enterprise a working reality – moving beyond business processes to span the entire global footprint as well as its workforce – to make the digital transformation a success.

Eva Zauke is senior vice president and global head of SAP Enterprise Adoption.