WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has again been recognized as a Leader in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Industrial IoT Platforms and Applications in Manufacturing 2021 Vendor Assessment” (doc # US47956021, June 2021) report.

“The SAP customers we interviewed revealed the trust they place in SAP’s security and data privacy model — a critical aspect for OEMs who select IIoT vendors,” said IDC Research Director Reid Paquin. “SAP’s customer references also emphasized the benefit of getting readily integrated, IoT applications for engineering, manufacturing, operations and logistics — all from one vendor to drive their Industry 4.0 transformation.”

The IDC MarketScape criteria for evaluation include the comprehensiveness of business applications built on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms and the ability to integrate IoT data with enterprise or third-party systems and services. Features expected by most businesses from an IIoT platform, such as analytics, machine learning and edge deployment capabilities, were among further product characteristics that IDC analyzed in detail.

According to the IDC MarketScape, “IIoT/Industry 4.0 deployments generally require multiple vendors, so being able to gain a wide variety of functionality from any one single vendor can help simplify the deployment and time to value. Customers appreciate that SAP offers them choice on where to run their workloads, including a variety of cloud options.”

Businesses in nearly every industry learned in the past year that any disruption — big or small — can create a huge impact on their ability to serve the market. Supply chain resilience has become a boardroom conversation. While supply chain disruption may at first appear to be a challenge solely associated with process and discrete manufacturing industries, many sectors are dependent on manufacturers to deliver their products as services. This is where business leaders look to leverage technologies such as the IoT effectively to drive greater productivity and agility.

SAP offers one of the largest portfolio solutions to manage a connected supply chain in what it calls “design to operate.” Processes within the design-to-operate spectrum are driven by a set of integrated applications that can be further enhanced to be real-world aware, automated and adaptive with the IoT. SAP is uniquely positioned to deliver Industry 4.0 transformations almost single-handedly due to its large portfolio of IoT-enabled solutions.

“Being named as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape is validation of the value and flexibility we are providing to our customers,” said Mike Lackey, global VP of Digital Manufacturing at SAP. “Our IoT solution and the embedded IoT capabilities in our applications for manufacturing industries are driving productivity, resilience and sustainability across the entire supply chain.”

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

