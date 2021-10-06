WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that independent analyst firm Gartner Inc. has named SAP a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions report.*

Gartner evaluated 15 vendors and named SAP a Leader based on its “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.” This is the 15th consecutive year that SAP has been named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions.

According to Gartner, “Augmented data quality, driven by metadata and AI, is a key dynamic driving the data quality solutions market. Leading vendors’ augmented capabilities provide greater insights and automation. This research helps data and analytics leaders understand the vendor landscape and make the best choice.”

“In today’s digital economy, data is the most valuable resource,” said Andreas Wesselmann, SAP senior vice president, SAP HANA & Analytics, Data Management. “Improved data quality can drive profits, innovation and customer satisfaction, while decreasing risk and resulting in consistent improvements in results. SAP’s portfolio of data management solutions improves the quality of data across the enterprise, delivering trusted, relevant and timely information to drive better business outcomes and help customers on their path to becoming intelligent enterprises.”

SA Power Networks, a leading distributor of electricity in Australia, is using SAP Data Services and SAP Information Steward software to boost the management and delivery of customer data. “With SAP Data Services and SAP Information Steward, we’ve slashed response times to issues,” said Janice Espinosa, project manager, Employee Hub for Customer Data, SA Power Network. “And we’ve seen customer satisfaction levels rise as a result.”

As part of SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP’s portfolio of data management solutions helps customers manage data to glean meaningful insights for creating efficient business processes. Users can proactively govern data across the organization to help ensure trustworthy information for smarter decision-making. Data quality solutions from SAP help businesses discover, understand and manage multifaceted data. Companies can profile, cleanse, enrich and match customer, product, supplier, material and other data, driving more accurate, trustworthy and timely information.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Julia Fargel, +1 (650) 276-8964, julia.fargel@sap.com, PT

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions, Melody Chien, Ankush Jain, 29 September 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.