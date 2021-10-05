WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that independent analyst firm Gartner Inc. has named SAP a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform-as-a-Service report* for the second year in a row.

Gartner evaluated 17 vendors and named SAP a Leader based on its “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision” after evaluating SAP Integration Suite, which is part of SAP Business Technology Platform.

According to Gartner, “IT and business-oriented roles increasingly adopt EiPaaS as a key component of their integration strategy. Despite its mainstream use, choices of providers are fragmented and difficult to navigate. This research assesses 17 vendors to help software engineering leaders select EiPaaS solution.”

“In today’s digital age, a connected, agile IT landscape serves as the foundation for a successful business,” said Juergen Mueller, chief technology officer and member of the Executive Board, SAP. “Integration helps customers to bridge silos across applications, data, processes and experiences. It also provides a foundation to apply technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotic process automation to the end-to-end business processes, enabling powerful insights and analysis that customers need in today’s highly competitive digital economy. This recognition from Gartner, in our opinion, shows how important SAP Integration Suite has become for companies on their journey to the intelligent enterprise.”

SAP customer Harrods Ltd. achieved a 40% reduction in TCO across its integration landscape and was able to reuse 60% of existing content from Enterprise Services Repository of SAP Process Orchestration software. “One of our key strategic principles is to leverage the benefits of cloud and as-a-service solutions wherever possible to meet fast-changing business dynamics,” said Andreas Efstathiou, IT director, Harrods Limited. ”SAP Integration Suite fully supports these ambitions.”

SAP Integration Suite — available on SAP Store — is part of SAP Business Technology Platform and provides a comprehensive set of integration capabilities for all enterprise integration challenges in a multi-cloud environment. Additionally, SAP API Business Hub offers access to rich integration content packs with over 2,100 prebuilt, ready-to-run integrations, APIs and events that target specific business processes. SAP Integration Suite enables customers to connect their data and processes smoothly and with agility to achieve desired business outcomes.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform-as-a-Service, Eric Thoo, Keith Guttridge, Bindi Bhullar, Shameen Pillai, Abhishek Singh, published September 29, 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.