WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that independent analyst firm Gartner Inc. has positioned SAP as a Leader in its 2021 “Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites” report.* Gartner evaluated 12 vendors, and following an evaluation of SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions named SAP a Leader based on its “Ability to Execute” and “Completeness of Vision.”

This is the sixth consecutive time Gartner has named SAP a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites.

Gartner defines the procure-to-pay (P2P) suite market as “integrated solutions with automated workflows to request, procure, receive and pay for goods and services across an enterprise. These solutions are marketed as suitable for processing, at a basic level, all types of spending including indirect goods, direct goods and services. P2P suites optimize the purchasing process, resulting in improved financial controls, process compliance, cost savings (or cost avoidance) and mitigated risk.”

“The tumultuous past few years have highlighted just how important procurement is to business health and resilience,” said Etosha Thurman, chief marketing and solutions officer, Intelligent Spend and Business Network, SAP. “Gaining real-time visibility into all aspects of the supply chain — from trading partners’ inventory and capacity to enterprise-wide spend — has proven crucial. With SAP solutions, our customers gain a holistic, unified view of all types of spend. We believe our Leader position in this report underscores our best-in-class solutions and continued innovation — particularly our improved buying experience and unmatched network vision.”

SAP solutions rely on digital networks to create source to pay process efficiencies that improve procurement performance and drive business value. SAP Business Network brings together Ariba Network, SAP Logistics Business Network and SAP Asset Intelligence Network to help transform fragmented supply chains into unified, collaborative and intelligent networks. The network provides greater agility, visibility and collaboration between organizations and their trading partners. SAP also continues to invest in deeper integration between its intelligent spend management and enterprise resource planning solutions.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner report is available here.

