WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and the EU TUMO Convergence Center for Engineering and Applied Science, which helps bridge the gap between higher education and industry in Armenia, today said they launched a strategic collaboration aimed at helping university students and recent graduates understand, utilize and shape digital technologies.

“Innovation is what supercharges any science and technology ecosystem, and our collaboration with SAP deploys an innovation platform that is full of promise, not only from an industry perspective but also in terms of leading-edge research and education,” TUMO chief development officer Pegor Papazian said.

As part of this collaboration, the EU TUMO Convergence Center is now an associate member of the SAP University Alliances program. As such, it will have access to SAP software and learning content, and a partnership with the SAP network, including SAP Next-Gen Labs around the world.

The SAP Innovation Center Network in Potsdam, Germany, has developed 22 innovation exploration challenges for TUMO Labs, a technology, applied science and engineering education hub that is part of the EU TUMO Convergence Center. Students can explore emerging topics such as the future of self-service, augmented access control or augmented extended planning and analysis. In close collaboration with experts at the SAP Innovation Center Network, they will work to formulate proven and validated solutions to industry challenges. The expected outcomes range from user interface mockups and use-case ideas to data exploration and prototype code.

“Students have the opportunity to put their creativity to work and connect research ideas to real-world business challenges,” said Lukasz Ostrowski, development manager at the SAP Innovation Center Network in Potsdam. “Working with educational institutions like TUMO Labs offers us the chance to find new talent and shape the next generation of enterprise software together.”

The EU TUMO Convergence Center is currently registering for SAP learning resources, including SAP Learning Hub, academic edition and SAP Learning Hub, edition for SAP Next-Gen. Plans to expand the collaboration are being evaluated and could include SAP Young Thinkers programs, an SAP Next-Gen Lab in the EU TUMO Convergence Center and a research collaboration with TUMO Labs Berlin.

