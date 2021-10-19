Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored SAP as one of the World’s Best Workplaces in 2021.

SAP was selected out of more than 10,000 organizations that participated in the survey process, representing the voices of almost 20 million employees worldwide.

The 25 World’s Best Workplaces stood out for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships, and workplaces that are fair and equal for all. In that survey, 91% of SAP’s employees said this is a great place to work.

To be eligible for the list, a company must be named to five or more national Best Workplaces lists across Great Place to Work’s global offices, have 5,000 employees or more worldwide, and at least 40% of the company’s workforce — or 5,000 employees — must be based outside of the country in which the company is headquartered.

SAP has qualified as a result of its success in appearing in Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Greater China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Japan, Peru, Switzerland, the UK, and the U.S. In 2021 alone, SAP has received more than 35 nods as a best workplace in categories such as for Women, Inclusion, Mental Wellness, Millennials, Technology, Parents, Diversity, and LGBTQ+ equality in Canada and the U.S.

“We are honored to have earned this recognition for building and maintaining an inclusive culture that is focused on supporting our people and providing them an environment where differences are celebrated,” says DJ Paoni, president of SAP North America.

“Earning a place among the World’s Best Workplaces is a great accomplishment for us as a company,” says Sabine Bendiek, chief people and operating officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “It is thanks to our dedicated employees from all around the globe that we have been a part of this list. It is people who make working at SAP a truly special experience every day. We celebrate them for all they do to earn this incredible honor.”

SAP is proud to be recognized by Great Place to Work and our employees as creating one of the World’s Best Workplaces. We put our people at the very top of our greatest assets and focus on providing an exceptional employee experience for all. This recognition reflects the efforts and values of our company so we thank each of you for helping to make SAP so special.

