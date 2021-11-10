This year’s SAP TechEd in 2021 event gathers the SAP community under one virtual roof for 48 hours of nonstop learning and tons of fun with experts doing cool stuff with the latest SAP technologies.

Earlier, I explained how customers and partners are front and center this year, sharing their real-world experiences innovating with the latest and greatest SAP solutions across eight topic tracks. Here’s the lowdown on a sampling of sessions from the can’t-miss agenda being broadcast November 16-18.

Channel 1: Rethink the Status Quo with Up-and-Coming Disruptors

Design your learning adventure your way on Channel 1, your always-on home for SAP TechEd in 2021. Built around the comfy places you know and love — kitchen, living room, developer lab, and rooftop, plus a brand new space to innovate — each Channel 1 hour-long broadcast is dedicated to a specific intelligent enterprise topic. These include enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), business process integration, emerging tech — think blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT), robotic process automation (RPA) — and more.

There is a slew of broadcasts covering how to extend innovation on major SAP cloud solutions such as SAP S/4HANA Cloud, employee experience, customer experience, and intelligent spend management.

Most important, you will see how leading-edge customers and partners are well into their digital transformation journey applying SAP intelligence, data, analytics, and other solutions and tools to extend innovation on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

Check out the Channel 1 schedule beforehand to select which sessions are most important to you. Or go with the flow and tune in anytime during the 48-hour streaming broadcast to see what is going on. Either way, you will get the get the inside story on strategic innovation from candid interviews and community roundtables featuring conversations with customers, partners, and other industry influencers.

You can gain insights from big-picture perspectives and learn how to make your ideas come to life by watching product demonstrations that deliver real-life results. Expect the unexpected from scheduled and surprise guests that include tutorials with recognized social influencers, lessons learned from well-known customers, and SAP solution updates.

Experts, including speakers and developer advocates, will answer your live chat questions in the moment, and moderators will consider your submitted tweets for sharing to the entire SAP community.

Get Answers from SAP Executives

On day one, join the executive keynote with Juergen Mueller, CTO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, to learn how SAP’s passionate community of partners has been instrumental in powering business resilience in the face of ongoing disruption. Mueller will provide a look back at how SAP has kept its promises to the developer community, plus a leap ahead showing how developers have even more pathways to co-innovate for business results using the latest tools extending SAP BTP. Mueller and special guests will explore what it takes for success, showcasing lessons learned from the growing SAP community of makers that are helping organizations worldwide become intelligent enterprises. Wherever you are in your career, you’ll learn how you can immediately get involved with SAP and build the sustainable world you want to live in.

Be sure to catch the executive Q&A with Mueller; Julia White, chief marketing and solutions officer and member of the Executive Board at SAP SE; and Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, SAP Product Engineering. After industry experts share their reactions to the keynotes, these SAP Executive Board members will answer your questions, live and unscripted.

On day two, check out the developer keynote when developer advocates and friends will freely share their knowledge about the simple yet powerful tools behind SAP’s cloud-first strategy that put services and platforms at every developer’s fingertips. From CLI tools for SAP BTP to UI technologies, data federation, low-code/no-code wizards, and more you’ll find out how easy it is to get started and innovate fast. Whether you are creating end-to-end solutions or extending existing applications, these demonstrations will build your understanding of SAP technologies and how you can use them to address your organization’s major challenges.

Before you go, don’t miss the closing show and celebration, your opportunity to ask any last questions and hear the winners of Devtoberfest.

Registration is open now. Visit the SAP TechEd website for the complete agenda and sign-up details.

Follow me: @smgaler