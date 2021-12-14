WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Master Data Management, Q4 2021.”

Forrester Research Inc., a leading global research and advisory firm, researched, analyzed and scored 15 vendors and named SAP a Leader. The report analyzed the SAP Master Data Governance application and noted its “good multidomain MDM capabilities at scale” as well as its “prebuilt data models, business rules, workflows, and user interfaces to support MDM deployments.” The 24 scoring criteria employed by Forrester Research covered three categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence.

The report states that SAP “supports a multidomain MDM solution for on-premises, private, and public cloud deployment with quality, stewardship, and governance capabilities” and “focuses on extending the cloud services, increasing automation and intelligence, and delivering more integrated data management solutions.”

The Forrester report points out that “reference customers mainly had positive feedback on SAP [Master Data Governance],” with one customer pointing out, “SAP [Master Data Governance] implementation brought us greater government control and streamlined efficiency.”

“In our digital economy, having correct, comprehensive and timely views of data is paramount to success,” said Dr. Andreas Doehrn, head of Master Data Management Engineering, SAP. “SAP Master Data Governance improves the quality and consistency of information by consolidating and centrally governing the master data lifecycle. We believe Forrester’s recognition of SAP as a Leader in this evaluation is testament to our robust data solutions and the benefit we bring to our customers.”

As part of SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Master Data Governance allows businesses to create a single source of truth by uniting SAP and third-party data sources and mass processing additional bulk updates on large volumes of data. Customers can establish a cohesive and harmonized master data management strategy across domains to simplify enterprise data management, increase data accuracy and reduce total cost of ownership.

To learn more about SAP’s ranking, read the full report here.

