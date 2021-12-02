By combining SAP Solutions Extensions with the RISE with SAP offering, organizations can accelerate their transformation into intelligent enterprises – leading to greater cost efficiencies and improved business results with less risk.

Accelerated digitalization has magnified the “all-or-nothing” mindset of most workplaces. As competitive differentiation continues to emerge from exceptional user experiences and agile technology advancement, companies across all industries find themselves adapting traditional strategies in counterintuitive – and sometimes unproductive – ways.

But it doesn’t have to be that way, especially when adopting a modern, cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software like SAP S/4HANA Cloud. With SAP Solution Extensions, organizations can match well-defined technologies to their unique business challenges. Then, they can use the solutions to extend the RISE with SAP offering to implement SAP S/4HANA Cloud on their terms, at their pace, and without introducing additional complexity and risk.

Gaining a Wealth of Intelligent Change

Differentiating businesses through digital technology requires having the right capabilities, culture, and instruction. And thousands of SAP customers have checked off all those boxes by complementing RISE with SAP with SAP Solution Extensions, building up and putting to use new capabilities at sufficient scale and speed enterprise-wide.

In the back office, companies can simplify their finance operations with a trustworthy foundation that improves process efficiency and decision-making effectiveness. The SAP Central Finance Data Harmonization application by Magnitude for SAP S/4HANA can improve master data quality and completeness by identifying remediation needs and onboarding critical information to maintain a clean infrastructure for SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Then, with the SAP Account Substantiation and Automation application by BlackLine finance organizations can standardize and streamline their financial closing process to strengthen auditing efficiency and quality, lower audit fees, foster compliance, and boost employee productivity.

Meanwhile, HR organizations can leverage immersive learning technology to provide equitable and relevant development opportunities for their entire workforce. For example, SAP Content Stream applications by Skillsoft can automate the sourcing, curation, and delivery of anytime, anywhere personalized learning and allow managers to monitor, track, and report on their employee’s progress. By extending the rich functionality of human experience management solutions from SAP, the application offers HR leaders a better way to drive productivity, engagement, effectiveness, and future succession while reducing the total cost of ownership.

Customer-facing business functions can also benefit from cloud-based SAP Solution Extensions, especially when reimagining omnichannel processes to meet customer expectations and strengthen loyalty. For example, they can enable self-scanning and payment, real-time interactions on any device, and a variety of other mobile customer experiences by using the SAP Mobile Consumer Assistant solution by GK. In addition, the efficiency of their in-store and point-of-sale processes can be improved with the standards-based SAP Omnichannel Point-of-Sale application by GK.

Focusing On Core Functions and Mission-Critical Processes

Outperforming competitors does require big moves, but not at the expense of ensuring the right ones are made. Companies should step back to thoroughly reassess their strategies, carefully choose which functions should be updated or replaced with the latest innovations, and intelligently select the right technologies to drive true transformation.

And that’s the beauty of complementing RISE with SAP with SAP Solution Extensions. While the fundamental strategic principles of digital transformation still apply, they enable businesses to deliver what matters most – lasting and meaningful change that drives business success.

Find out how you can achieve a holistic business transformation on your terms and timeline in the e-book, “SAP Solution Extensions for RISE with SAP Can Help You Shine.”