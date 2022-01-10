Ringing in the end of 2021, SAP is proud to have been recognized for 160 employer awards globally, besting the previous year by 35 awards, recognitions, and certifications.

With 34 recognitions for equality, 32 for early career talent, eight for work-life, and 37 for best workplaces, we have once again have proven to be best run.

Fourth Quarter Award Highlights

In in the fourth quarter of 2021, SAP was recognized with 46 employer awards.

America’s Most Loved Workplaces by Newsweek

LinkedIn Talent Award, Best Employer Brand by LinkedIn

World’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work

World’s Most Attractive Employer by Universum

Germany’s Most Attractive Employer by Universum

Best Workplaces for Parents by Great Place to Work

Hungary’s Elite Shining Star by Inspiring Employers

We look forward to all the opportunities and changes 2022 will bring.

To learn more about the diversity and inclusion awards, best workplace awards, early talent certifications, and other accolades that validate SAP as a great place to work, please visit the Employer Awards section of sap.com.

Follow #LifeAtSAP on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to receive regular news and updates about careers or new opportunities at SAP.