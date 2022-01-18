WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Alex Klaeger has been appointed president of the Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE) region as of February 1 reporting to Scott Russell, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

In his role, Klaeger is responsible for all sales in the MEE region, comprising the market units of Germany; Switzerland; Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), including Austria; and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). He succeeds Hartmut Thomsen, who is pursuing an opportunity outside SAP.

Alex Klaeger is a well-established executive in the industry. He most recently worked as managing director for SAP Deutschland SE & Co. KG, which he managed and developed successfully for the past one and a half years. A successor to his previous post will soon be announced. Before assuming responsibility for the business in Germany, Klaeger served as chief operating officer and head of cloud business for the MEE region for two years. In these roles, he was responsible for structuring and managing the organization, optimizing business processes and overseeing SAP’s cloud business in the MEE.

Before taking over these roles, Klaeger served on the SAP Deutschland SE & Co. KG management team for six years as the member in charge of sales for the process, consumer, trade, utility and service provider sectors.

After graduating from Reutlingen University, Germany, with a degree in business administration, Klaeger began his career with Volkswagen in Mexico. In 1998, he joined Arthur Andersen LLP as a consultant for materials management software from SAP. He then moved to IBM Deutschland, where he started as an account executive before becoming a software sales manager for the company’s industrial and communication division. From there he joined Hewlett-Packard Company as head of software sales for the manufacturing and distribution sector and went on to serve as country manager for the company’s entire software services business in Germany. He came to SAP from Hewlett-Packard in 2012.

“I would like to thank Hartmut Thomsen, who after 10 years of brilliant contributions to SAP, our customers and our people, has decided to pursue an opportunity outside of SAP,” said Russell. “The appointment of Alex Klaeger, who brings exceptionally deep regional expertise, ensures a seamless experience and continuity of value for our customers across the MEE region as they continue to transition to the cloud.”

