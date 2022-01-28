SAP has been recognized as a Top Employer in 17 countries and two regions in 2022 by Top Employers Institute.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organization’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent human resources (HR) policies and people practices.

SAP’s two biggest regions, North America and Europe, have achieved Regional Top Employer status. With offices in 130 countries, SAP considers itself a truly global company and is pleased that its people practices have been recognized in locations including Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Greece, India, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, and the U.S.

SAP is delighted to be certified again as an employer of choice, especially in times where organizations and employees are still adapting to the pandemic. In 2022, SAP remains committed to employees more than ever, continuing to expand flexible work policies, assist employees in maintaining their physical and mental well-being, investing in learning and development, evolving into an even more inclusive workplace, and continuing to attract the best and most diverse talent.

Sophie Bieber, head of Global Employer Branding, said, “A flexible and trust-based workplace is the norm, not the exception, at SAP. We help the world run better — and that includes doing what’s best for our employees. Our unique culture is built on trust, respect, purpose, inclusion, and team spirit.”

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of its HR Best Practices Survey. The survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity and inclusion, and more. The program has certified and recognized more than 1,857 Top Employers in 123 countries and regions across five continents.

