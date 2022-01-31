WALLDORF — SAP SE today announced that it has extended the contract of Thomas Saueressig, head of the SAP Product Engineering Board area, for another three years until the end of October 2025.

Saueressig joined SAP in 2004 and has been a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE since 2019. He is responsible for all business software applications globally. This includes all functional areas from product strategy and management to product development and innovation, as well as cloud operations and support.

“I would like to thank the SAP Supervisory Board for the trust they place in me,” Saueressig said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our development teams to further develop SAP’s application portfolio and, in particular, to contribute to the success of our customers with innovative cloud solutions.”

“Thomas Saueressig enjoys great trust both internally and externally,” said Professor Hasso Plattner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE. “Over the past few years, he and his team have launched key product innovations to drive our customers’ move to the cloud, which is reflected in increased customer satisfaction. The Supervisory Board is convinced that he can best support our customers in their transformation to becoming intelligent, connected and sustainable enterprises.”

