We are pleased to share that SAP is among the winners of the annual Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards, a list of the Best Places to Work in 2022.

The Employees’ Choice Awards, now in its 14th year, are based solely on the input of employees who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment, and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. Unlike other awards, there is no self-nomination or application process — it is entirely based on the feedback of employees.

For 2022, SAP is named as a Best Place to Work in Canada, France, Germany, the U.S., and the UK, receiving the maximum five Glassdoor awards in major markets. This is a huge success following last year’s rankings, where SAP was listed in four markets. Full ranking below:

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by employees between October 20, 2020, and October 18, 2021. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes taken into account as part of the awards algorithm: overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook.

We thank all our employees who took the time to share their perspective on what it is like to work at SAP. We appreciate their valuable feedback as it only helps us improve.

