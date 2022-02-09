WALLDORF — Do you hear it? The sound of champagne corks popping, fireworks exploding and happy revelers cheering? It’s all for the winners of the 2022 regional SAP Awards for Partner Excellence.

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) presented awards in a variety of categories in regions around the globe.

Recognizing top partners in sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas, the awards were selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base. Nominations came from SAP’s internal sales data. Then a steering committee, composed of regional and global SAP representatives, determined the winning partners in each category by region according to numerous criteria, such as sales achievement and performance.

Partners are essential to SAP’s success, and these awards are a testament to the amazing work and superior value partners deliver to customers. SAP and its partners provide solutions to help customers adopt innovation, gain rapid results, grow sustainably and run better.

So join us as we raise a glass to toast, celebrate and congratulate this year’s top-performing SAP partners. Congratulations!

Recipients by Region

Asia Pacific Japan (APJ)

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Intelligent Spend and Business Networks: IBM

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Concur Solutions: NTT DATA Business Solutions

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Customer Experience and Experience Management: OGIS-RI Co., Ltd.

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions and Experience Management: Deloitte

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for RISE with SAP for New Logos: Abeam Consulting

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Partner Managed Cloud: Fujitsu Limited

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Sustainability Impact: Accenture

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Business Technology Platform: Accenture

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for RISE with SAP: PwC

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Innovation: Tech Mahindra

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP S/4HANA Movement: Ernst & Young

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Technology Adoption: Energy OS Pty Ltd

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Solution Extensions: BlackLine

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Business Development: Wilmar Consultancy Services

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Capacity Building: BluePrint Technologies Private Limited

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) North

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Solution Extensions – Top Partner: OpenText

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Solution Extensions – Best Cloud Performance: BlackLine

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Solution Extensions – Best Newcomer: Tricentis

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Top SME Cloud Performer: delaware

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Top New Partner: Ayata Commerce

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for New Business: Clarivos

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Sustainable Growth: NTT DATA Business Solutions

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Marketing Best Practice: ARAGO Consulting

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Service Excellence: myBrand

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Delivery: Jigsaw Cloud

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Contribution: Accenture

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2022 for RISE with SAP: Accenture

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Business Transformation: Accenture

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Industry Cloud Initiative: Deloitte

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Commitment to Certification: Ernst & Young

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Special Recognition: IBM

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Integrated Delivery Experience: TCS

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Line of Business: Deloitte

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Business Technology Platform Adoption: Capgemini

EMEA South

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Top SME Cloud Performer: Seidor Consulting, S.L.

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Top New Partner: Systems Limited

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for New Business: Seidor Consulting, S.L.

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Sustainable Growth: Solvia Digital Solutions

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Marketing Best Practice: NTT DATA Business Solutions MENA

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Service Excellence: Systems Limited

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Delivery: Seidor Consulting, S.L.

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Store Performance: Icertis

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Technology Adoption / ISV: Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Solution Extensions – Cloud Performance: Mirakl

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Solution Extensions – Overall Business Performance: OpenText

SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP S/4HANA Movement: PwC

SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Transformation Project: EY

SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Large Cloud Project: IBM

SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2022 for RISE with SAP: Deloitte

SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Hyperscaler Adoption: Microsoft Azure

SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2022 for High-Growth Contribution: PwC

SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Contribution: Accenture

SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Overall Business Contribution: Accenture

Latin America Caribbean (LAC)

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SME Combined, SAP PartnerEdge – Sell: Seidor Consulting SA

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Intelligent Spend Management, SAP PartnerEdge – Sell: SNP Latam

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for HXM Solutions from SAP, SAP PartnerEdge – Sell: Seidor Consulting SA

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Customer Experience Solutions, SAP PartnerEdge – Sell: Enapsys México, S.A. de C.V.

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Platform and Technology Solutions, SAP PartnerEdge – Sell: Cast Group

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Core, SAP PartnerEdge – Sell: DBR Consultoria e Tecnologia Ltda.

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP S/4HANA Movement for Midmarket: DBR Consultoria e Tecnologia Ltda

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Contribution, SAP PartnerEdge – Sell: Seidor – Tecnologia da Informação

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Partner Managed Cloud, SAP PartnerEdge – Run: Seidor – Tecnologia da Informação Ltda.

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Software Innovation, SAP PartnerEdge – Build: Eightfold.Ai

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for OEM: Thomson Reuters Brasil

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Solution Extension for the Cloud: OpenText

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Sustainable Cloud Growth, SAP PartnerEdge – Sell: Organización de Conocimiento– SofOS

Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE)

Winners to announced.

North America

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Emerging Enterprises: The Hackett Group (dba Answerthink)

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Highest Cloud Revenue and Net-New Names: Dickinson + Associates

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Marketing: Illumiti

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Service Excellence: Veritas Prime

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Delivery Excellence: Rizing

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Renewal Excellence: NTT DATA Business Solutions

