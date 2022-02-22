WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today shared plans to sponsor several historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) starting with Hampton University and those of the Atlanta University Center Consortium – Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, the Morehouse School of Medicine and Spelman College.

SAP’s announcement of these new sponsorships is part of a bigger effort by the company to foster the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

SAP will fund university research, providing professional internships and co-op opportunities, including mentorships, experiential learning and job opportunities for students. By sponsoring HBCUs, SAP aims to bring a more diverse talent base to the cybersecurity industry as well as provide guidance on ways to enrich these universities’ cybersecurity curriculums.

“Through SAP’s investment in universities, students will gain access to mentorship, experiential learning and job opportunities,” said Tim McKnight, Chief Security Officer, SAP. “These collaborations benefit SAP, but also the entire cybersecurity industry as SAP is doing its part to help close the skills gap in cybersecurity while reinforcing its commitment to advancing diversity in the workforce. We encourage all technology companies around the globe to follow our lead.”

Under this sponsorship, SAP also plans to fund students in underrepresented communities so they can attend the universities’ high school programs focused on computer science and cybersecurity. The funding will cover tuition, books, instructional support, and room and board. At the conclusion of the high school programs, selected students will be introduced to a computer science curriculum, including computer information systems and cybersecurity, in preparation for a career in cybersecurity.

SAP’s Chief Trust Officer, Elena Kvochko, noted how important it is for SAP to invest in diverse talent early to remain at the forefront of innovation and provide new opportunities for Black talent. She stated that supporting young people is critical for the success of the industry overall and emphasized the need for shared responsibility to invest in these individuals, so as to prepare them for careers in cybersecurity.

SAP is committed to promoting diverse talent and developing early talent in the cybersecurity sector.

