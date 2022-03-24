WALLDORF — Microsoft has chosen to adopt the RISE with SAP solution on Microsoft Cloud, shifting the company’s SAP ERP software systems to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition.

RISE with SAP will allow Microsoft to deploy new capabilities and technologies faster and run its business on a flexible cloud-first solution that is integrated with the other cloud solutions from SAP that Microsoft uses.

Microsoft is the first public cloud provider to adopt RISE with SAP internally to transform some of its large SAP ERP deployments. The decision to adopt RISE with SAP builds on its wide adoption of SAP solutions. These include SAP SuccessFactors solutions, the SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain solution, SAP Business Technology Platform and other SAP solutions running on Microsoft Azure. Microsoft’s implementation of RISE with SAP will deepen Microsoft’s expertise with SAP solutions and establish best practices that can be shared to the benefit its and SAP’s joint customers.

“Our goal is to simplify and accelerate our own journey to SAP S/4HANA Cloud,” said Charlotte Yarkoni, President, Commerce + Ecosystems, Microsoft. “Modernizing highly complex, legacy SAP systems is directly relevant to us at Microsoft and to many of our customers. Leveraging the power of the RISE with SAP solution on Azure will give us the flexibility and agility needed to scale quickly, meet the needs of our own business and share that experience with our customers.”

SAP has also migrated several of its business-critical IT landscapes to Microsoft Azure, an open and flexible cloud computing platform. As part of its own transformative journey and to gain operational efficiencies, SAP will optimize IT operations for some critical internal business systems under the operations model used for the RISE with SAP solution hosted on Microsoft Azure.

“Microsoft’s move to RISE with SAP is a testament to the commitment and strength of SAP and Microsoft’s ongoing partnership to simplify customers’ journey to the cloud by accelerating adoption of SAP S/4HANA Cloud on Microsoft Azure,” said Florian Roth, Chief Digital and Information Officer, SAP. “Likewise, SAP has optimized its critical internal business systems running on Microsoft Azure to benefit from its security, flexibility and scalability. We will be sure to use the learnings from these deployments and share best practices with our customers.”

SAP and Microsoft have a long-standing partnership of co-innovation and engineering, which forms the basis for the mutual support of both companies’ products. They are each other’s customers.

Read more from Microsoft: RISE with SAP on the Microsoft Cloud: A Year in Review.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Justin Wolz, +1 (919) 316-7084, j.wolz@sap.com, ET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com