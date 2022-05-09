Cathy Daum, senior vice president of Go-to-Market and Scale Partnerships in the Global Partner Organization at SAP, has been named by the CRN editorial team as one of the annual Power 100 honorees based on her contributions, expertise, and dedication to supporting IT channel success.

Additionally, SAP is honored to share that 20 leaders from the company have been named to CRN’s prestigious 2022 Women of the Channel Awards. Each executive on this list was selected by the editors at CRN for her contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication.

The Power 100 Award recognizes a select group of incredible women who have gone above and beyond, inspiring their peers through their leadership and unwavering commitment to the success of their partners, customers, and the entire IT channel.

We congratulate the following 20 leaders from SAP for their visionary leadership and commitment to the channel partner community:

Alexandra Uhlherr-Mcghee , Vice President, Americas Region, SAP Integration and Certification Center

, Vice President, Americas Region, SAP Integration and Certification Center Ana Paula Ebeling , Regional Head for Latin America, Partner Experience Delivery

, Regional Head for Latin America, Partner Experience Delivery Angela Lee , North America Channel Development Leader

, North America Channel Development Leader Anja Bernardy-Raab , Senior Director, Partner Business Development

, Senior Director, Partner Business Development Anna Busch , Senior Director, Partner Business Management

, Senior Director, Partner Business Management Anna Masters , Vice President, Global Platinum Resell Lead and Distribution

, Vice President, Global Platinum Resell Lead and Distribution Beth Glasstetter , Senior Director, Partner Programs

, Senior Director, Partner Programs Camilla Dahlen , Global Vice President, Software Solution Partners

, Global Vice President, Software Solution Partners Cathy Daum , Senior Vice President, Global Partner Organization, Go-To-Market Partners

, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Organization, Go-To-Market Partners Elizabeth Martin , Senior Director, Global Partner Ecosystem and Midmarket Marketing

, Senior Director, Global Partner Ecosystem and Midmarket Marketing Emer Neville , Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Partner Ecosystem Success

, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Partner Ecosystem Success Eszter Csapo , Chief Operating Officer Business Partner, Partner Ecosystem Success

, Chief Operating Officer Business Partner, Partner Ecosystem Success Laurence Goibert , Vice President, Global SAP PartnerEdge Program

, Vice President, Global SAP PartnerEdge Program Lisa Delaney , Senior Director, People and Business Performance, Office of the COO, Partner Ecosystem Success

, Senior Director, People and Business Performance, Office of the COO, Partner Ecosystem Success Lorraine Maurice , Senior Director, Global Indirect Channel Marketing

, Senior Director, Global Indirect Channel Marketing Meaghan Sullivan , Head of Global Partner Marketing & SME

, Head of Global Partner Marketing & SME Nanette Lazina , Vice President, Midmarket Channels

, Vice President, Midmarket Channels Niamh Mccormack , Chief Business Officer, Partner Experience

, Chief Business Officer, Partner Experience Shannon Platz , Global Vice President, Go-To-Market, Strategy and Readiness

, Global Vice President, Go-To-Market, Strategy and Readiness Thi Than Thuong Tran, Chief of Staff, Partner Ecosystem Success

The 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 100 awards will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 9 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC. A small subset of the honorees will also be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine being published June 6 in print and online at www.CRN.com/Magazine.