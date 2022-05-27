BOLOGNA, Italy — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced a global collaboration with Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A., the Italian motorcycle manufacturer, which chose the RISE with SAP solution to enable an important business transformation covering key business processes.

The collaboration is underpinned by a shared desire to improve and enrich the experiences of passionate Ducati customers through innovation excellence and cutting-edge products and services.

Technology and innovation are essential elements in Ducati’s DNA. With SAP, the Italian company aims to be at the forefront. Its intent is to create an intelligent business network with suppliers and partners, extending the digitalization of processes and enhancing the accuracy and timeliness of information. These are necessary steps as Ducati puts passionate customers at the center of its business to respond effectively and efficiently to an increasingly complex global supply system.

To achieve these goals, Ducati will adopt the SAP Commerce Cloud solution for Ducati’s online business management. It will also deploy the SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain solution for agile supply chain planning that will lead to an extended and integrated digital supply chain.

“Our passionate customers have always been at the center of the company strategy, and we try to offer them the best possible experience in the world of two wheels. We rely heavily on innovation and technology to be at the forefront of our business processes given our focus on product development,” said Claudio Domenicali, CEO, Ducati. “Supply chains are increasingly complex and have been subject to transformation in recent years. Having a partner like SAP at our side will allow Ducati to make the supply chain even more flexible, reactive and integrated, connecting the needs of the ‘Ducatisti’ better to the logic of supply and production.”

The Ducati brand is synonymous with excellence and known all over the world for the quality of its products and the competitiveness it expresses in every race. Ducati has the highest standards for its customer experience and operates a sophisticated supply chain, with end-to-end process integration and high availability essential.

“By combining our strengths and bringing all our innovative know-how with customer experience, supply chain and RISE with SAP, we could not be prouder to be on this business transformation journey together. Customer experience today represents everything, and Ducati wants to put CX even more at the center of its operations,” commented Emmanuel Raptopoulos, President, EMEA South, SAP SE. “Working alongside Ducati in the MotoGP World Championship as official partner of the Ducati Lenovo Team is a tremendous honor for SAP. The power and excellence of Ducati motorcycles, combined with the best of SAP innovation, are a winning combination.”

The collaboration between the two companies extends to the world of racing, an area in which technological development and innovation have always driven excellence. SAP joins the official partners of the Ducati Lenovo Team in the FIM MotoGP World Championship for the 2022 season.

