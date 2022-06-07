We’re proud to announce that TrustRadius, an independent source for software reviews, granted SAP the Top-Rated award in the categories for Master Data Management, Data Fabric, and Integration Platform as a Service (iPaas). The reviews on TrustRadius are provided by experts across many industries who have hands-on experience with the solutions. The reviewers rank software capabilities and provide details on their use cases and how the product works for them.

SAP’s data management and integration solutions – as part of SAP Business Technology Platform – enable our customers to give data purpose, connect and automate business processes, and ultimately accelerate innovation.

This is exactly what online reviewers had to say about our solutions. Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius, stated, “SAP Data Intelligence and SAP Master Data Governance earned the Top-Rated awards as a direct result of user feedback. Reviewers value the flexibility of many data sources, modular architecture, and high-quality support team of SAP Data Intelligence. And reviewers of SAP Master Data Governance love the application’s bulk data loading features, workflow automation tools, and auditing capabilities.” Additionally, one reviewer, an engineer at a hospital and healthcare company of 5,001 to 10,000 employees, said, “By implementing SAP Integration Suite, we accelerated the overall process in the development cycle.”

We view this recognition as a testament to our customer-focused technology approach and validation that our solution strategy for SAP Master Data Governance, SAP Data Intelligence, and SAP Integration Suite will continue to deliver the next generation of world-class data management and integration capabilities for our customers.

SAP Master Data Governance helps pull together master data and manage it centrally. SAP Data Intelligence can transform distributed data sprawls into vital data insights. SAP Integration Suite integrates applications and processes with pre-built content managed by SAP.

TrustRadius’ Top-Rated awards are the industry standard for unbiased recognition of the best technology products, helping to drive deep collaboration between technology providers, customers, and partners. We appreciate our passionate data and integration customers and their continuous feedback.

For more information on the awards, read the reviews:

Mike Keilen is global VP of Data Management and Integration at SAP.