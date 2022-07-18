I am so excited to share that SAP S/4HANA Cloud has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises. The recognition is based on our completeness of vision and ability to execute in the Cloud ERP market for Service-Centric Enterprises.

This is very good news and, we believe, further underlines the impact cloud ERP has on the service-centric industries by fulfilling their current and future technology needs. SAP offers integrated solutions that can support an organization’s E2E business processes, spanning across all functions. SAP helps manage every part of an organization: enterprise resource management, spend management, human capital management, and customer relationship management.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud marks an important technology transition for SAP toward a modular cloud ERP solution composed of multiple software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and services, enabling customers to adjust to new business realities and economic challenges, and to make a fast adjustment from people to process to product.

If you look closely at the Magic Quadrant, I believe it is an interesting study of what trends and market forces have driven the conclusions in the report. Businesses that are prepared to act quickly by orchestrating a planned digital transformation early on are better suited to respond to the dramatic changes in the operating environment. With this in mind, SAP has pursued a unified solution in the cloud that responds to our customers’ business requirements.

I have often written about how product design needs to be customer-driven, and how we need to meet their unique industry needs with solutions that enable their growth and profitability. This perspective guides every decision our teams make when we are defining, investing in, and designing our solutions for every business using it — including organizations that aren’t yet completely ready for the cloud.

With SAP’s cloud-first approach, SAP S/4HANA Cloud is at the core of our RISE with SAP offering unlock new ways of doing business. The goal is to respect organizations’ individual pace of movement to become an intelligent and sustainable enterprise by supporting them with clear and transparent road maps and by helping ensure that new innovations can be made available to them on a continuous basis.

A progressive combination of technology and innovation is key to the growth of any business today. With the publication of this Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises, we believe it once again underlines the fact that we are doing the right thing by our customers in creating a leaner, more responsive customer-oriented business to drive and deliver innovative solutions in the cloud. Customers repeatedly tell us they recognize that SaaS ERP is their ultimate end-state.

I believe this report reinforces SAP’s leadership and ability to offer exactly what customers are looking for: to grow and innovate with agility and resiliency with a trusted name in ERP. The strength and transformative power of SAP S/4HANA Cloud cannot be denied.

You can read the full report here.

Jan Gilg is president and chief product officer for SAP S/4HANA at SAP.

