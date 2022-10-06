SAP Receives 100 Employer of Choice Awards

With a grand total of 100 awards thus far in 2022, SAP continues its successes in the areas of best employer (47 awards), best workplaces (23 awards), equality (an all-time high of 20 recognitions), and early career talent (10).

The third quarter also included SAP being named as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, America’s Best Employer for Women, and Companies That Care by PEOPLE. Additionally, SAP has been recognized among the Best Workplaces in Technology in Argentina and the U.S.

“SAP is committed to being the most diverse and inclusive cloud company in the world, a place where every employee can make an impact and be appreciated for their unique perspective,” says Ryan Olah, director of Content and Community for Life at SAP.

Third Quarter Award Highlights

Through the third quarter of 2022, the company has been recognized for 100 employer awards, including:

Canada’s Greenest Employers by Top 100

Hungary’s Most Attractive Workplaces for Career Starters

Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN

America’s Best Employer for Women by Great Place to Work

PEOPLE Companies That Care

Best Workplaces in Technology in Argentina and US by Fortune & Great Place to Work

Employers of the Future in India by Fortune

To learn more about the diversity and inclusion awards, best workplace awards, early talent certifications, and other accolades that validate SAP as a great place to work, please visit the Employer Awards section on jobs.sap.com.

