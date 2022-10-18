Next-Level ERP Collaboration: The Evolution of SAP S/4HANA Cloud

The evolving shape of the world today means it needs an interactions economy to survive and thrive. New ways of working, collaborating, and interacting completely transform how we operate and have a profound effect on business.

SAP and Microsoft are excited to announce that they have teamed up to take collaboration in SAP S/4HANA Cloud to the next level — easier, faster, more effective — with the integration of Microsoft Teams.

The shift to a hybrid working model in most companies makes collaboration tools and business process efficiency more critical than ever before. Tools that support communication and remote work help build a clear process around collaboration. We help our business users to manage their daily activities in the work environment that is most convenient to them, supported by collaborative enterprise resource planning (ERP) features in SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

With the latest SAP S/4HANA Cloud update, we released the preview of a collaborative ERP feature that allows business users in SAP S/4HANA Cloud to share links to live business data in Microsoft Teams chats. By minimizing context switching between different applications — for example, downloading reports in Microsoft Excel and sending them around via mail — people can get more done in less time and with fewer errors. Our customers in the Early Adopter Care program are using a preview of the feature and are already leveraging efficiency gains in their productive environments. Watch a short video of the feature here.

This is just the first step. As featured at Microsoft Ignite, during his keynote, Satya Nadella spoke about the work we are doing together, and we plan to build even more collaborative features.

We are enabling business users of SAP S/4HANA Cloud to share their most relevant business data using Adaptive Card-based Loop components in Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Outlook. The data in Loop components is always live and up to date, allowing users to take action and complete tasks while in the flow of their work. Users will also be able to embed SAP Fiori elements-based apps as tabs in Microsoft Teams to collaborate. Watch a short video highlighting what we plan to deliver in the future here.

To access the new collaboration features as they are released, including share as Teams tab and share as Adaptive Card-based Loop components, join the Early Adopter Care program for Microsoft Integration in SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Sign up here to actively influence the next collaborative ERP features in SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

The future of work is one led by collaboration: it means less overhead and more productivity. We need to deeply integrate our various modes of communication into organizational processes and workflows and this is central to enhancing cross-team or cross-app collaboration.

With our next-level ERP collaboration, SAP S/4HANA Cloud understands this need to jointly determine the future of work and enable a frictionless enterprise.

Jan Gilg is president and chief product officer for SAP S/4HANA.