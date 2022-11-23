SAP Is a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites

I’m pleased to share that Gartner has named SAP a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites. This is the fifth consecutive year SAP has been recognized as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant.

SAP CPQ enables organizations — however complex, across channels, and whichever customer relationship management (CRM) they run — to produce quick and accurate quotes, accommodating the most advanced configuration and pricing requirements, resulting in a better sales experience and faster sales cycles.

According to the Gartner Magic Quadrant, providers that qualify as Leaders “have the ability to execute their vision through products, services and demonstrably solid business results in the form of revenue and earnings. Leaders have significant successful customer deployments in a wide variety of industries and with multiple proofs of deployments for more than 500 users. They achieve consistently above-average customer experience satisfaction scores. They are often the vendors against which other providers measure themselves.”

SAP CPQ is an essential component of our portfolio of products that automate the quote-to-cash process, which enables organizations to convert sales opportunities into paying, profitable, and repeat customers. Leveraging a modular cloud approach, SAP brings together SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP CPQ, SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management, and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) to create an end-to-end quote-to-cash process and enable organizations to accelerate monetization of their subscription business.

With quote-to-cash products from SAP, customers can transform to “everything-as-a-service” with innovative revenue models, quickly adapt to changes by offloading operational complexities, and achieve accuracy and compliance with end-to-end automation.

ServiceNow, a provider of software as a service to help companies manage digital workflows for enterprise operations, is one customer that is relying on SAP to support the transformation of its quote-to-cash process, as the company scales for the future and seeks to grow to a $10-$15 billion company.

As part of the initiative, ServiceNow selected SAP CPQ to support faster sales deal velocity, offer guided selling to drive ACV growth and improved price realization, and increase customer renewals and future purchases. In addition to SAP CPQ, ServiceNow is using SAP Entitlement Management, part of SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management, to keep track of and manage all the subscriptions and services each of its customers owns and is entitled to use.

With these two SAP products, ServiceNow is setting its sales teams up for success with more effective renewals, cross-sell, and up-sell opportunities. The teams go into every customer situation knowing exactly what the customers own and how likely they are to renew or buy other products, providing a smoother customer experience. Additionally, ServiceNow has seen a reduction in costs related to things like customer over-entitlement, data management, and renewal process preparation. View the complete story as shared at a TAC Events customer conference.

Hear from other customers and learn more about how SAP helps to automate quote-to-cash with SAP CPQ, SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management, SAP Business Technology Platform, and SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Eric van Rossum is chief marketing and solutions officer for Cloud ERP at SAP.