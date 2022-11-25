SAP Community Holiday Shopping Guide: Ideas to Excite, Inspire, and Make an Impact

It’s the thought that counts, not how much you spend on a gift — right? In 2021, consumers in the U.S. alone spent an average of $1,011 during the holiday season, with 226 million people making purchases. According to the National Retail Federation, collective spend amounted to $886.7 billion, up 14.1% from 2020.

What if making a small shift in your purchasing decisions this holiday season could collectively create billions of dollars in investment into solving for mounting issues of poverty, waste, and inequality? Would you make a change?

As consumers, we have a unique opportunity to make purchases that have real impact. By supporting social enterprises, local small businesses, and diverse business owners this season, the money you spend will have a direct, positive impact on your community and the people and ecosystems in need around the world. It’s a win-win: find the perfect gift you’re looking for and invest in causes that matter to you! Maybe you’re thinking, “That sounds nice, but where do I begin?” SAP and our global ecosystem of social impact partners have you covered!

This year, we worked with our social responsibility community, including many of the members of the Global Alliance for Social Entrepreneurship, to compile a comprehensive list of places to shop from around the world. These holiday shopping suggestions are sure to delight and inspire you and deliver impact as well.

Jeroo Billimoria, co-founder of Catalyst 2030, shared that the Catalyst Marketplace originally started out as a crazy idea, but turned into something wonderful: “Catalyst Market is a perfect example of hundreds of entrepreneurs coming together — in only one year — to create a new kind of marketplace that prioritizes people and planet in a regenerative model of commerce.”

Along with last year’s guide, this is a one-stop resource for all your shopping needs this holiday season, and all throughout the year. We thank the social enterprises, social impact communities, and SAP colleagues who have all contributed to make this a globally relevant gift guide, and are hopeful that our efforts will make it a little easier for you to find something magical and memorable to give the ones you love.

And if there are other incredible social enterprises or gift guides you love that are not listed here, share your suggestions on social media, tagging @SAP4Good on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. Let’s continue to build on this collective list of businesses that truly represent the meaning of the season.

Happy holidays!

2022 Holiday Gift Guide

What to keep in mind when making meaningful purchases: Greenwashing is real. Just because a product or service claims it has economic, social, or environmental impact, it is not always true. Take a moment to read about an organization’s impact and understand how your support will make a difference.

When you’re getting gift items for your loved ones, friends and family, be sure to buy from social enterprise where you can. Don’t forget to also show yourself some love by getting yourself a gift too.

Guides like this are a great start, but there are many more social enterprises out there. A great place to find them based on your interests is on social media like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok. Take the time to check them out first to make sure you will receive the product you are expecting.

If you can’t buy social, small, or local, you can still make conscious choices and save money too by buying secondhand. This is made even easier with services like faircado, a browser plug-in that shows you secondhand versions of the product you are searching for.

Global

Catalyst Market: A brand-new community-curated global marketplace, collaboratively run by purpose-driven enterprises. The Catalyst Market gift card allows consumers to shop across more than 100 global social enterprises.

Gifts for Good: Products support the work of more than 40 nonprofits and social enterprises in 19 states and 65 countries around the globe.

Good Market: An online marketplace and curated community platform for purpose driven businesses; free to set up a profile for your social enterprise.

Powered by People: The wholesale marketplace for conscious buyers.

UNICEF Market: An online store for people shopping for unusual and beautifully crafted items. Every purchase supports local artisans around the world and unlocks a donation to UNICEF. Learn more; note that shipping only available in the U.S.

World Fair Trade Federation: A trade association of fair trade enterprises fully committed to equitable and sustainable trading partnerships.

Africa

Kenya

Enda Sportswear: Aims to champion meaningful progress in people’s lives through high-quality shoes, gear, and goods that celebrate their Kenyan heritage (shipping available to U.S. customers).

Tunga Tunga: A marketplace for high- quality, locally designed, and ethically produced African fashion, home decor, and crafts products.

Nigeria

Durian Nigeria: Provides intensive training and employment opportunities for rural women in Imafon, Nigeria. These women learn to make beautiful crafts from waste materials, produce body butters, and other agricultural products, which are then sold and gives them a source of livelihood.

South Africa

My Big Name: A children’s book by Amonge Elethu Sinxoto to inspire confidence and positive change around the world (ships internationally).

Uganda

Kimuli Collections: Up-cycled fashion brand, training and employing persons with disabilities.

Reform Africa: Sustainable, waterproof accessories made from plastic waste.

RefuSHE Artisan Collective: Empowers refugee women in East Africa with the education and opportunities they need to become skilled, confident, economically independent entrepreneurs.

Asia

India

Bazic: India’s first crop-to-cookie brand crafts delicious, clean, super nutritious baked goods using ancient grains.

Ekatra: A female-led social enterprise that produces hand-crafted stationery and engages women from marginalized communities to co-create the stationery, providing a new path to financial independence through the new trade of upcycling, recycling, and making (ships internationally).

Hasthkala Curators: Handmade, hand painted, eco-friendly products for home decor and gifting, made by artisans who can earn consistent and dignified livelihood from their craft. Their products are made with fusion of more than one art form and are inspired by the rich heritage of India.

I was a Sari: A social enterprise that takes waste-bound saris and up-cycles them into beautiful clothes and accessories. Along the way, it employs women who did not have the opportunity for an education and path to financial independence and security (ships internationally).

Indian Yards: A social enterprise upskilling women from rural and indigenous communities of The Nilgiris into fine first-generation artisans. Indian Yards uses only natural fibers to handcraft a wide variety of products using craft forms such as macrame, crochet, quilting, needle work, embroidery, and more.

Jaipur Rugs: Works directly with artisans, empowering them and their communities with a sustainable livelihood. Available in multiple countries outside of India.

MeMeraki: A social enterprise that works with artists across more than 70 styles of traditional arts and crafts to create live online workshops, masterclasses, and DIY kits, and also retails beautiful art handmade by these master artists. Their work creates sustainable new livelihoods for traditional and folk artists and provides experiences and products to consumers.

Resham Dor: A purpose-driven brand that focuses on revival of dying craft clusters across India with the aim to connect consumers and global businesses with the rare crafts of India. Resham Dor aims to empower the Indian artisans and create a sustainable life for them.

Sirohi: A sustainable brand for home decor and gifting products. Backed by a large network of women artisans, Sirohi is on a mission to create income opportunities for women from marginalized populations in India with existing craft skills (ships internationally).

Studio Coppre: A social enterprise dedicated to preserving heritage craftsmanship by adapting the heritage handcrafting process, artisanal skills, and know-how to create new products suited for contemporary homes and living.

Sutrakaar Creations: Endeavors to give form to discarded paper through hand spinning, weaving, and handcrafting, amalgamating the traditional skills and knowledge with contemporary appeal (ships internationally).

Tamul Plates: A social enterprise that produces biodegradable disposable dinnerware through community-owned micro-enterprises spread across Northeast India. The tableware provides quality, green alternatives while helping to generate sustainable livelihoods amongst rural women and youth, locally.

Terracotta by Sachii: A designed and curated collection of contemporary terracotta crafts from heritage pottery clusters of India, with a vision to bring the indigenous pottery crafts into the main stream.

Verth: A curated subscription or one-time purchase box filled with ecoconscious products. To Verth, it matters how these products are made and who they empower.

Indonesia

Rubysh Jewelry: an emerging brand of eco-sustainable fashion that takes advantage of the abundance of waste materials. By doing so, Rubysh has successfully recovered hundreds of kilograms of waste to turn into pieces of jewelry.

Wangsa Jelita: health and beauty products with zero chemicals and support to local rose farmers.

Malaysia

Batik Boutique: Works with over 200 artisans to make gifts, apparel, and merchandise with hand-dyed textiles and eco-friendly materials (ships internationally).

Earth Heir: Celebrating craftsmanship and advocating conscious consumption, Earth Heir serves traditional artisans in underserved communities by supporting them with market access and education in ethical business operations.

Fugeelah: A women-led conscious jewelry brand that educates, employs, and empowers refugee children and youth, Fugeelah is deeply devoted to quality and dedicates itself to thoughtful sourcing, fair wages for the female artisans with whom they co-creates collections, as well as give-back initiatives that truly have an impact.

Nepal

Manushi Arts: A social enterprise dedicated to preserving traditional Nepali arts and crafts while improving the economic conditions of disadvantaged and marginalized producers – primarily women – through sustainable development.

Philippines

Messy Bessy: A pioneering UN-recognized Filipino social enterprise that produces a line of sustainable, green, biodegradable, and non-toxic home and personal care products.

Project Lilly PH: A livelihood project-turned-social enterprise that specializes in making ecofriendly charcoal made from coconut waste, called the Eco-Uling. It aims to end poverty, save the environment, and empower people in their own little ways.

Thailand

Dao Ethical Gifts: A social enterprise that offers customizable and unique products, handmade by marginalized women with locally sourced materials, as an alternative to traditional corporate gifts.

Australia & New Zealand

Ākina: A social enterprise that offer a range of consulting and business development services to support businesses in creating positive impact.

Ākina has created a list of 11 social enterprises to support this holiday season.

Social Traders Gift Finder: Australia’s first national directory of Certified Social Enterprises. The linked list has been filtered down to social enterprises offering giftable items, but the filter can be removed to search for other services.

Europe

Austria

Vollpension Backakademie: An online baking school and coffee shop concept for seniors baking cakes and teaching baking classes to earn additional money to supplement their minimum pension and avoid old-age isolation. In-studio, live online, and on-demand courses available.

France

Vista Ballon: Fair and circular football brand.

Germany

Nuru Coffee: Fair Ethiopian coffee with profits going directly to farmers and cutting the middleman (ships to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland).

Soul Bottles: Glass bottles with beautiful designs to discourage plastic waste from bottled water consumption, with profits going to water charities.

Theyo: Online chocolate shop focused on socialecological fairness, quality, and craftsmanship.

Greece

Mimycri: High-quality bags and backpacks from broken refugee rubber boats (ships within Europe).

Ireland

Thriftify: An online charity shop that ships internationally.

Netherlands

Makers Unite: Clothes and other textile products made from secondhand textiles and created by newcomers to the Netherlands (ships internationally at additional cost).

Social Impact Market by Social Enterprise NL: Buy Social Market is the simplest way to buy with impact; all products and services are offered by sustainable and inclusive companies. Check out its Christmas brochure for gift ideas.

Slovakia

Sobi Eco: Laptop sleeves and slow fashion accessories, all made ethically and from upcycled materials (ships internationally).

U.K.

eBay for Change: An initiative aimed at helping social enterprises thrive online, elevating the work of social enterprises that are supporting economic opportunities for marginalized communities.

Khushi Kantha: A social enterprise that employs women, particularly mothers, from the Rohingya refugee community in India to create one-of-a-kind, multi-purpose baby blankets, which are hand-stitched from reclaimed and ethically-sourced cotton.

Social Enterprise UK 2022 Gift Guide: The UK’s membership body for social enterprises leads the world’s largest network of businesses with a social purpose who together are helping to create a fairer economy and a more sustainable future for everyone.

Social Supermarket Gifting Guide: Brings together businesses that are a force for good all under one virtual roof.

Middle East

Lebanon

INAASH: An organization producing the finest quality handmade artisanal products and maximizing employment opportunities for female artisans (ships internationally).

Turkey

TOYI: Unique eco-friendly creative building kit that enables children to transform everyday objects into unique toys (ships within the EU).

North America

Canada

Aurora Heat: Indigenous owned business committed to nature and values the interdependency between all living things. Aurora Heat designs and hand creates sustainable, new-to-market products made from natural fur (ships within Canada and the U.S.)

Red Rebel Armour: Indigenous artists share stories of resilience through authentic art, culture, and fashion to empower the next generation (ships internationally).

Totem Design House: Indigenous owned, eco-friendly collections of women’s wear and home decor textiles (ships internationally).

U.S.

South & Central America

Guatemala

mi eelo: A social impact business located in the community surrounding the Guatemala City garbage dump, mi eelo is a 100% women-run team, utilizing honest, handmade processes, and recycled materials to create high-quality products (ships to the U.S. and Canada).

naturalART: Home decor that explores synergies between designers and artisans, and empowers rural communities to rescue their cultural techniques, mitigate migration and preserve culture (ships internationally).

Tiera y Lava: Conscious skincare with Mayan wisdom, that is both kind to your skin and the earth (ships internationally).

Trama Textiles: A cooperative of female Mayan backstrap loom weavers across Guatemala, Trama Textiles works directly with 100 women from 17 weaving communities across five regions to offer textile products as well as weaving classes at the Trama office in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala (ships internationally).

Mexico