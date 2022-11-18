SAP Named Best Corporate Steward by U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation named SAP “Best Corporate Steward: Large Business” at the 23rd annual Citizens Awards in Washington D.C. The recognition is given to the company that best demonstrates itself as a “responsive and responsible member of society, whose overall values, operational practices, and decision-making exemplify shared value.”

It was accepted on behalf of SAP by Global Chief Operating Officer Robin Manherz.

SAP technology helps companies embed sustainability into core business processes, which, combined with an industry-leading social responsibility strategy, is delivering global solutions to unlock a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

Manherz shared that this award means a lot to her personally and to the company. “This is such a tremendous and important honor for me to represent SAP tonight,” she said. “From the planes in the sky to the electricity on the grid, we run most of the world with our technology. We take that responsibility very seriously and look forward to working with you today and every day to make sure we are living up to our purpose.”

Helping the World Run Better, Together

SAP’s mission is to help every business become a sustainable, intelligent enterprise. In practice, that means we create solutions to manage the most mission-critical business operations, like finance, human resources, and manufacturing, that, at the same time, address some of the most profound economic, social, and environmental challenges of our time.

For example, SAP Cloud for Sustainable Enterprises helps companies manage their carbon footprint and reduce material waste. In addition to the sustainability portfolio, SAP is investing in supply chain transparency through SAP Ariba and SAP Business Network to promote human rights, circularity, and socially responsible procurement standards. With more than $3 trillion traded across SAP Business Network, SAP has an opportunity to help companies shift procurement spend from traditional trading partners to companies like Blue Dot Way, Auticon, and Televerde. Procuring quality goods and services from organizations like these increases investment in economic equity, social impact, and environmental sustainability in a way that cannot be done through corporate philanthropy alone.

“SAP’s vision to help the world run better and improve people’s lives is evident through its investments and innovative technology to make a profound impact on the most vulnerable populations,” said Marc DeCourcey, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “Their purpose-driven culture serves as a model for companies around the world.”

As DeCourcey affirms, technology by itself is not the answer. That is why SAP is also investing in equitable access to economic opportunity, education, and employment, as well as a green, circular economy.

“As a company, we have an unwavering commitment to innovation and to the communities around the U.S. and the world where we operate,” shared Lloyd Adams, president of SAP North America. “This award belongs to our employees, customers, and partners who have committed to sustainable and equitable business practices that focus on supporting people and protecting the planet.”

These values are embedded throughout the leadership culture at SAP, along with the way we engage and develop future talent. Adams, for example, personally champions the Autism at Work program and spearheads SAP North America’s Emerging Talent Advisory Board. In the past year alone, Adams and the North America leadership team engaged 30 next-generation leaders in the Acceleration Collective, a virtual pro bono consulting initiative, solving strategic business challenges for B2B social enterprises tackling issues of plastics and waste, inclusion, and responsible supply chains. And there are plans to continue embracing experiential learning through pro bono across North America in the future.

In 2021, SAP Corporate Social Responsibility programs and partnerships trained more than 119,000 teachers, educated 3.5 million youth, 50% of whom were girls, and impacted more than 8.3 million lives. More than 20,000 employees globally engage in skills-based volunteerism through SAP, representing a $20 million in-kind contribution to impact organizations through pro bono consulting in the last decade.

Looking ahead, SAP has reinforced its partnership with UNICEF and Generation Unlimited, announcing the SAP Educate to Employ initiative, a program that supports learning-to-earning pathways in the digital and green economies for youth in need. Additionally, to help combat the global refugee crisis, SAP is fulfilling associate and bachelor’s degree scholarships with University of the People, the first nonprofit, tuition-free, American-accredited online university dedicated to global access to higher education.

Based on SAP’s own success engaging employees and partners, SAP — together with EY, MovingWorlds, TRANSFORM, and Unilever — partnered to launch the TRANSFORM Support Hub, helping employees everywhere connect to social enterprises anywhere, through pro bono consulting, coaching, and more. The open, online platform is a place where new and existing partners can come together to expedite world-changing solutions. If you share our commitment to building a more sustainable world, we hope you will join us!

To learn more about SAP and its purpose in action, visit www.sap.com/csr and follow us on social media using @SAP4Good.