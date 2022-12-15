SAP Named a Leader in Delivering Translytical Data Platforms in Forrester Wave Evaluation

Forrester Research recently released its latest analysis of translytical data systems in the report, The Forrester Wave™: Translytical Data Platforms 2022. In this report, Forrester recognizes SAP as a leader with the highest score possible in the product vision and planned enhancements criteria.

To better understand customer needs around translytical platforms, Forrester Research has studied many real-time offerings and evaluated them for suitability across multiple dimensions such as architecture, translytical functions, data handling, streaming, and security.

An intelligent enterprise consistently applies advanced technologies and best practices within agile, integrated business processes and can wisely plan yet act in the moment. But to respond accurately in real time, organizations must analyze transactions as they are generated and correlate diverse signals from ever-growing data sources. Moving and aggregating data can undermine agility and increase vulnerabilities; thus the need for translytical data platforms with all workloads running simultaneously on the same database.

Translytical data platforms are a crucial technology to combat data sprawl and reduce the number of data copies by allowing users to run real-time analysis on the transactional systems themselves.

The translytical capabilities of SAP HANA Cloud turn data into business value by supporting a variety of workloads and use cases, including real-time transaction processing, streaming analytics, machine learning, and rapid operational reporting within a single database. Our various cloud and on-premise deployment options deliver a high level of openness, scalability, and flexibility for customers. SAP HANA Cloud has built-in design and runtime capabilities for smart multi-model processing, combined with integrated multi-tier storage, making it uniquely suited to support intelligent data applications.

When it was released over 10 years ago, SAP HANA was one of the biggest innovations in enterprise information technology. By combining analytical and transactional processing in a single in-memory database, SAP brought a radically different approach to the database market.

The in-memory performance and unique architecture of SAP HANA Cloud, however, enabled SAP to do just that: dramatically changing the game by enabling customers to attain real-time visibility across their businesses. SAP HANA Cloud continues to impact customers — such as Zalando, Mirgor, Team Liquid, and the NHL — in all industries.

Data and analytics solutions from SAP maximize the value of SAP data by uniquely using the complete business context and meaning for the most impactful decisions. For us, this report’s conclusion is a testament to our mission to help organizations transform their data strategy and give data purpose.

To learn more, visit the Data and Analytics area of sap.com. For a deeper dive into The Forrester Wave™: Translytical Data Platforms 2022, download a complimentary copy of the full report here.

Daniel Yu is senior vice president of Solution Management and Product Marketing for SAP Data and Analytics.